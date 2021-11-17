BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to discuss the future of the former Blountville Middle School and Blountville Elementary School campus.
The two schools closed at the end of last school year, and the Sullivan County Board of Education has since declared the joint campus and its buildings and other facilities as “surplus.”
Surplus properties are usually sold.
In this case the total site is about 25 acres, but there has been disagreement over whether the school system holds title to the whole campus.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told the Times News on Wednesday that County Attorney Dan Street’s opinion is the approximately 12.5 acres occupied by athletic fields and facilities, including a track and ball fields, was purchased by the county for the school system’s use, but no deed transfer ever occurred to convey ownership from the county to the school system.
In other words, the county already owns that section of the campus and won’t have to buy it from the school system, Venable said.
However, school system officials disagree.
Venable said an additional 5-acre portion of the campus has no deed on record.
Venable, BOE Chairman Randall Jones, Street, and Pat Hull, the school board’s attorney, met behind closed doors to initiate a discussion about the issue last week.
The resolution up for consideration by the commission, if approved, would officially authorize Venable to enter into negotiations with Jones on the county’s behalf.
Any agreement the two reach (each is allowed to bring one other person to the table) would be presented to the BOE and the county commission for the approval of each.
Venable said the 25-acre site is appraised at $1.1 million, but the appraiser estimated demolition of the buildings on the site would cost more than $500,000.
Venable said the track and other athletic fields and facilities (on the 12.5 acres he and Street believe the county already owns) will be left in place for continued use by the community.
While no official plan exists for the rest of the property, if the county buys it, Venable suggested the old elementary building, cafeteria, and theater areas be demolished.
That would leave the former middle school, originally built as Blountville High School, which Venable said would initially be used to alleviate the county’s need for space to store records.
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.