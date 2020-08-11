BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's mask order, which was about to expire, has been extended at least a month, Mayor Richard Venable's office announced Tuesday.
According to a press release issued at 2:50 p.m., Venable and Dr. Stephen May have extended the order regarding wearing masks in public places until Sept. 12 "or until otherwise modified or withdrawn."
May is the medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
The release noted the decision to extend the mask order was based on information provided by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
For more information, including scheduling a COVID-19 test, contact the county health department at (423) 279-2777.