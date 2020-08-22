Northeast Tennessee’s daily new COVID-19 case rate spiked to almost 250 Saturday, with Sullivan County posting 164.
Southwest Virginia added six cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,239 cases and 14 deaths were reported statewide Saturday for pandemic totals of 142,083 infections and 1,563 deaths.
Saturday also marked the 59th day of 1,000-plus case increases for the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee accounted for 247 cases, but no deaths in Saturday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,635 cases and 66 deaths.
Sullivan County led the region with 164 new cases for totals of 1,437 and 22 deaths. Greene County added 27 cases for 711 and 10 deaths.
Carter County’s pandemic total rose by 17 cases Saturday to 711 and 14 deaths. Washington County added 14 cases for 1,555 and six deaths.
Johnson County’s total rose by 12 cases to 384 and one death. Hawkins County added seven cases for 629 and 12 deaths. Unicoi County posted six cases for 207 and one death.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,212 new cases and seven deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 112,072 cases and 2,443 deaths.
Southwest Virginia saw six new infections for 593 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added three cases for 279 cases and five deaths. Lee County added three cases for 156 and two deaths.
Scott County remained at 136 and three deaths. Norton held steady at 22 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Saturday remained at 20 inmates and seven active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That leaves Red Onion’s pandemic total at 20 inmate cases and 13 staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one staff/contractor case, leaving a pandemic total of seven staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,004,861 Saturday, for 29.35% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 168,656 positive results and 1,836,205 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 7,637 (733 positive, 6,904 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 13.45%
— Sullivan, 21,118 (1,554 positive, 19,564 negative) of 158,348, or 13.34%
— Washington, 22,049 (1,796 positive, 20,253 negative) of 129,375, or 17.04%
— Johnson, 4,845 (422 positive, 4,423 negative) of 17,788, or 27.24%
— Carter, 11,360 (790 positive, 10,570 negative) of 56,391, or 20.15%
— Greene, 11,107 (851 positive, 10,256 negative) of 69,069, or 16.08%
— Unicoi, 4,187 (231 positive, 3,956 negative) of 17,883, or 23.41%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 1,572,982 of 8.63 million state residents, or 18.23%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,453,671 people have been tested to date, or 16.84%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 10,221 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11.82%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,989 of 23,423, or 12.76%
— Norton, 1,043 of 3,981, or 26.2%
— Wise County, 4,026 of 37,383, or 10.77%
— Scott County, 2,161 of 21,566, or 10.02%