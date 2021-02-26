BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, issued an executive order Friday extending the county's mask order through March.
Neighboring counties have allowed mask orders to expire.
Venable told the Times News he and the mayors of Kingsport, Bluff City and Bristol, Tennessee, met Friday morning with local health department officials, something the four mayors have done weekly since March 2020.
Venable said the group unanimously agreed Sullivan County should extend its mask order, which, he said, is directed toward businesses more than individuals.
"We are seeing better numbers," Venable said. "But we don't yet see a sustained trend that warrants doing away with the mask order."
This is the sixth time Venable and May have extended the order, which states, "All businesses, organizations or venues open to usage by members of the public in Sullivan County, Tennessee, shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside their premises in areas accessible by the public."
The last extension was set to expire on Sunday. The order now will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on March 31 "unless otherwise modified or withdrawn by future orders by the state of Tennessee."
The order continues to note:
• Face coverings or masks should NOT be worn by children under 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• Places of worship are exempt from the requirements of this order, pursuant to Gov. Lee's executive orders.
• This order does not require businesses, organizations or venues to supply face coverings or masks to members of the public.
• Use of face coverings or masks shall not be required by members of the public while seated for the purpose of dining in any restaurant or business that provides food and/or drink for on-premises consumption or other business as defined by The Tennessee Pledge.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended a statewide state of emergency on Friday, including his executive order allowing county mayors to issue mask mandates through April 28.
Last week, the mayors of Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties ended their mask mandates and instead requested that people continue to wear masks.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths for the eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee. Both deaths were in Washington County.