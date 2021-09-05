The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at Painter Creek Marina in Bristol, Tennessee.
According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt, the SCSO received a call just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday from the marina regarding a drowning. An individual who wasn't breathing was located in the lake near the marina.
Initial reports indicated the victim had died, but Seabolt later said the victim had been resuscitated.
An investigator with the SCSO responded and is looking into the incident.