BLOUNTVILLE — Sales tax revenues continue to show double-digit growth for Sullivan County and its largest cities.
Countywide, sales tax revenues for September were up nearly 11% compared to September 2021, according to a report from the Sullivan County Finance Department.
That’s $643,000 in growth for the month, year over year, and follows growth of $722,000 in August (12.35%) to bring the fiscal year-to-date growth rate to nearly 11.8%.
The monthly countywide total for August was nearly $6.59 million, compared to nearly $5.87 million recorded in August 2021, according to county officials. The report also showed the countywide total for September was $6.57 million, compared to the $5.93 million recorded the same month a year ago.
The nearly $13.17 million total for the two months equals a combined growth of nearly 11.6%, a rate even more impressive coming off of two prior years of similar growth.
WHERE DID REVENUE COME FROM?
The $6.59 million in revenue that came back to the county and its cities in August, by collection point: Kingsport, $3.75 million; Bristol, $1.6 million; non-city portions of the county, $1.07 million; Johnson City, $91,000; and Bluff City, $65,000.
August growth by location, year over year: Kingsport, $467,000 (14.2%); Bristol, $135,000 (9.2%); non-city portions of the county, $106,000 (11%); Bluff City, $4,100 (6.7%); and Johnson City, $10,000 (12.2%).
The $6.57 million in revenue that came back to the county and its cities in September, by collection point: Kingsport, $3.65 million; Bristol, $1.51 million; non-city portions of Sullivan County, $1.28 million; Johnson City, $82,000; and Bluff City, $54,000.
September growth by location, year over year: non-city portions of the county, $296,000 (30.1%); Kingsport, $105,000 (6.1%); Bristol, $68,000 (9.8%); Johnson City, $3,700 (9.7%); and Bluff City, -$2,700 (-0.09%).
WHERE DOES REVENUE GO?
Half of the money goes to the local school systems. For this two-month period:
• Sullivan County Schools’ share is $2.84 million, up $211,000 compared to the same period a year ago.
• Kingsport City Schools’ share is $2.38 million, up $290,000 compared to last year.
• Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ share is $1.33 million, up $175,000 compared to last year.
• Johnson City Schools’ share is $28,500, up $6,600 compared to last year.
The non-school share for each locality for the two-month period: Sullivan County, $1.18 million, up $201,000; Kingsport, $3.7 million, up $338,000; Bristol, $1.56 million, up $135,000; Bluff City, $59,000, down $700; Johnson City, $86,700, up $8,600.