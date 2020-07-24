BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County schools will open with online instruction Aug. 5 and continue with virtual learning through Aug. 14, officials announced Friday.
“This decision is in response to the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14-day period, which places us in the ‘red’ zone,” school officials said in a news release. “The Operating Procedures green, yellow, and red thresholds are designed to provide guidance for decision making; however, other mitigating factors are also considered, including cluster information within contained facilities.”
Students who are enrolled in the Sullivan County Virtual Learning Academy will also begin on Aug. 5.
“We will continue to meet on Thursday of each week with the Sullivan County Health Department and provide any updates for the following week by 10 a.m. the following day on Friday,” school officials said.
“Schools will be in touch with parents to arrange for the pickup of devices and materials prior to Aug. 5. We will also have individual school schedules for device/materials pickup posted on our website.”
On Friday afternoon, Director of Schools David Cox said, “These are extraordinary and unprecedented times. Our priorities are for the safety and well-being of our students and staff, while meeting the learning needs of all of our students.
“We want to get our students back into our schools as soon as we can safely do so and ask that everyone please wear face coverings and practice frequent hand washing and social distancing to get our numbers back down. We also ask for the continued support, patience and prayers of our community during these difficult times.”