BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County public schools will go all virtual starting Monday, Dec. 7, the Board of Education decided in an emergency called meeting at Sullivan Central High School Thursday.
Students will not return to in-person learning until Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King holiday.
Director of schools David Cox made the staff recommendation after a Wednesday afternoon meeting with officials of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. He said department officials told school officials that using pandemic spread forecasts in the next six weeks, the community spread of COVID-19 will double, followed by a another doubling of cases the following four weeks.
The vote was 4-2, with board member Mary Rouse absent because of a Tennessee School Boards Association training session she is attending in Nashville.
Voting yes for the staff recommendation were Randy Gilmore, BOE Chairman Randall Jones, Paul Robinson and Matthew Spivey. Voting against were Michael Hughes and Mark Ireson.
Cox said that the health department officials urged him to ask that the community at large wear masks, wash and sanitize their hands and social distance to help slow or prevent the spread of the virus.
