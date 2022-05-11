Sullivan County Budget Committee

 By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Budget Committee got its first look Wednesday at a request for $927,000 to return longevity pay increases for employees of the county sheriff’s office and jail.

In a discussion earlier this year, Sullivan County commissioners asked Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and his administrative staff to prepare a pay study outlining what it would take to keep Sullivan County officers more in line, pay wise, with surrounding jurisdictions.

The budget committee already approved an additional $270,000 to the jail budget to increase pay for corrections officers.

A pay study performed 15 years ago has never been fully implemented.

Longevity increases, once a routine practice, ceased.

The figures above total $1,196,949 and are for wages only. Adding benefits, at roughly 15%, would bring the total new funding to about $1.4 million, County Finance Director Larry Bailey said.

The original budget request from the sheriff’s office and jail totaled nearly $25.65 million, a decrease of $168,565 from the current fiscal year.

Adding in the already approved $270,000 and the newly requested $927,000 brings the sheriff’s office and jail funding request to $26.81 million (before adjustments for benefits).

The committee took no vote on the new proposal and is scheduled to next meet on Wednesday, May 18.

A new fiscal year begins July 1.

