BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Budget Committee got its first look Wednesday at a request for $927,000 to return longevity pay increases for employees of the county sheriff’s office and jail.
In a discussion earlier this year, Sullivan County commissioners asked Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and his administrative staff to prepare a pay study outlining what it would take to keep Sullivan County officers more in line, pay wise, with surrounding jurisdictions.
The budget committee already approved an additional $270,000 to the jail budget to increase pay for corrections officers.
A pay study performed 15 years ago has never been fully implemented.
Longevity increases, once a routine practice, ceased.
The figures above total $1,196,949 and are for wages only. Adding benefits, at roughly 15%, would bring the total new funding to about $1.4 million, County Finance Director Larry Bailey said.
The original budget request from the sheriff’s office and jail totaled nearly $25.65 million, a decrease of $168,565 from the current fiscal year.
Adding in the already approved $270,000 and the newly requested $927,000 brings the sheriff’s office and jail funding request to $26.81 million (before adjustments for benefits).
The committee took no vote on the new proposal and is scheduled to next meet on Wednesday, May 18.
A new fiscal year begins July 1.