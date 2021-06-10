BLOUNTVILLE — At least seven of the Sullivan County Commission's 24 members want to know more about a "regional hub." And they want to know sooner rather than later, in "real time."
On Thursday, they unveiled a resolution calling for a "Sullivan County Premier Summit on Regionalism," for elected officials within Sullivan County, to gather "around a table of enlightenment" within 45 days of the resolution's passage.
The lead sponsor is Commissioner Hershel Glover. Co-sponsors as of Thursday evening included commissioners: Dwight King, David Akard, Larry Crawford, Joyce Crosswhite, Mark Hutton and Todd Broughton.
The resolution first became public at a commission work session on Thursday. Glover said he will call for a vote on the issue at the commission's business meeting next week. To gain approval on its first time on the agenda, it will need at least 16 "yes" votes.
The "regional hub" apparently refers to the potential creation of a "regional economic hub," a concept approved last month by the First Tennessee Development District, after a motion made by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
The FTDD was founded in 1967 with fostering economic development in the region as one of its top mandates. The mayors of eight counties, as well as mayors of the towns and cities in the Northeast Tennessee region, serve as the development district’s board of directors.
Whether or not creation of a regional economic hub would negatively impact existing economic development efforts, such as the NETWORKS Partnership, is among the hottest topics for those seeking more information, as soon as possible, about the "regional hub." Several commissioner have said they want to know what is being developed as it is developed, not just have a plan pushed on them for a vote one day.
Venable declined to comment on the resolution during commissioners' discussion of it on Thursday, but in the past he has repeatedly said it was too early in the process for there to be anything to share.
Glover said the summit would be open to the public, and to officials throughout the Northeast Tennessee region. But, he stressed, his intent is for Sullivan County's role, participation and potential gains or losses to be the focal point of the gathering.
The resolution mentions only mayors and legislative bodies within Sullivan County as having places at the table. Glover's comments indicated that includes the county mayor, the county commission, and the mayors and governing bodies of Kingsport, Bristol and Bluff City. Glover also said the public would be welcome and state legislators representing the county should be invited.
Someone asked what about officials from other Northeast Tennessee, specifically Washington County's mayor.
"I'm not worried about Washington County," Glover said. "I'm worried about Sullivan County taxpayers."
Glover did go on to say if the resolution is approved, Venable would have the discretion to invite others.
Commissioner Angie Stanley asked where this summit would take place. Glover said in the second-floor room of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse where the commission meets.
Crawford later said the size of the group Glover had listed, along with the public, would require a larger venue. Glover said if the resolution is approved, its supporters will begin looking for an appropriate venue.
From the resolution:
• "This summit shall establish optimum clarity while acknowledging that this real-time communication better represents the manifest will of the people."
• "It is fitting that this Sullivan County Board of Commissioners schedule a summit (a gathering or assembly of leaders) to establish a communicative tool designed to characterize layers and responsible parties of what is being identified as “Regional Hub."
• "Data show that a valid and reliable resource to such a revolutionary adaption of working across counties named “Regional Hub” requires a comprehensive snapshot and clarity in details eliminating barriers that inhibit or obstruct best decision making by legislative bodies.
• "Clearly there is not an appropriate 'storehouse' where data can be mined when questions arise among legislative bodies and their mayors regarding regionalism."
• "The role of NeTREP and NETWORKS, two active economic development efforts, is fuzzy at best when defining their future in the “Regional Hub” construct."
• "Commentary is continually written about regionalism and 'Regional Hub' without an understanding of this complex concept among Sullivan County mayors and legislative bodies."
• "Details regarding projections evolving from “Regional Hub” are not established for understanding among Sullivan County’s citizenry."
• "Becoming paradigm pioneers requires knowledge of what is being pioneered."
• "This summit is designed to bring all information and allow all mayors and all legislative bodies of Sullivan County to attend to their questions relative to regionalism and “Regional Hub."