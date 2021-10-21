BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission could vote tonight on a redistricting plan required due to changes in population reported in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Administrator of Elections Jason Booher discussed the proposal with commissioners last week during the commission’s monthly work session. Booher is expected to hand out additional information, including some maps, at the commission’s business meeting tonight.
County Mayor Richard Venable said Wednesday he expects a resolution to approve the plan to come up for a vote by the commission tonight following Booher’s presentation.
Last week, Booher said the county’s population shifted relatively little in the decade since the 2010 U.S. Census, and that means little change is needed in county commissioner, constable, and county board of education district boundaries.
The goal of redistricting is to meet federal law requiring districts to be drawn so that each elected official represents as close as possible to the same number of people. It’s often called “one-man-one-vote.”
Federal law requires the overall deviation, countywide, not to exceed 10%.
Booher said two county commission districts were causing the overall population deviation to exceed 10% when the 2020 Census numbers were applied: District 1 had 10% too many people; and District 5 had 7.5% too few people.
Working with the elected officials from those districts, which adjoin one another on the county’s “upper end,” Booher said the redistricting committee was able to work out its recommendation.
“With those two districts sharing a boundary line it was possible to only adjust the population between only those two districts by transferring voters from District 1 to District 5,” Booher said. “This lowered the overall deviation from 17.5% to 6.9%.”
The area affected is in the Hickory Tree community and a total population of 465 is being moved to a different county commission and school board district, Booher said.
Subsequently, the only change required to maintain an overall deviation of less than 10% in Sullivan County Board of Education districts mirrored the change made in county commission districts.
The two BOE seats affected represent residents in District 4 and District 7, which share a common boundary.
“One of the goals of the redistricting committee was to impact the citizens of Sullivan County with a change in district and voting location only when legally necessary and we have achieved that goal,” Booher said, adding that the portion of the county with the largest percentage of growth is the Piney Flats community southwest of Bristol Motor Speedway and Boone Lake.
“The voting precinct with the largest percentage growth by more than 15% above all others with 31% growth is Buffalo Ruritan, located on the backwaters of Boone Lake,” Booher said.