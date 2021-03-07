BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School is complete by no means.
But what was rolling farmland at a groundbreaking on May 4, 2018 is almost three years later an active construction site morphing into a more than $60 million campus expected to welcome 1,900 or more students come August.
Many areas are taking shape. Sheetrock work is mostly complete and painting has started. The gym and auxiliary gym have hardwood floors that soon will host basketball and volleyball games for the West Ridge Wolves.
The new facility is the merger of the zones of the current Sullivan South, North and Central high schools.
Sullivan County Board of Education members toured the school Friday afternoon and said they loved what they saw. The group spent more than an hour touring the site with architect Dineen West; consultant and soon-to-be interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who is also the former director; and Director David Cox, who is retiring.
Rafalowski and West were the tour guides with the goal of herding the participants and keeping them on track. The facility is at 380 Lynn Road, just off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 behind the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (the old Sam’s Wholesale Club building) and near the Jericho Shriners Temple.
“Building A is very close to being finished,” West said.
It includes two flex labs, tentatively to have robotics and digital arts on display, and a nearby business area with a bank of sorts to be operated with student help, Rafalowski said.
WHAT DID FOLKS THINK?
“I’m thrilled with how it’s turned out,” BOE Chairman Randall Jones said after the tour.
“All the classrooms will have chairs and tables, no individual desks,” Rafalowski pointed out during the tour. She also said it will be a quiet facility because of noise-insulated heating and cooling systems.
The BOE soon after her 2019 retirement hired her as a consultant for the new Sullivan East Middle, which opened in January 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and West Ridge, set to open Aug. 9.
West Ridge’s unfinished band and choral areas include curved walls to help with sound insulation and acoustic properties. Career technical areas including those for machine tools and auto mechanics are also still under construction, although the health occupations section near the front of the building is near completion.
LOTS OF LIGHT THROUGHOUT
Windows and skylights in the two-story atrium at the center of the main building let natural light fill the space.
The main administrative offices are on the first floor near the entrance, where one of two school resource officers will have an office, but the second floor around the atrium also will have an SRO office and one for an assistant principal.
Rafalowski and West also showcased the new Learning Commons, a library but also with areas designed for students to eat, study and hang out.
Rafalowski said that with a 125-student dining capacity upstairs, seating for 700 downstairs in the adjoining cafeteria and other seating downstairs in the commons, the school could handle about 1,000 students eating at once.
“Students will be encouraged and allowed to eat in these spaces,” Rafalowski said of areas that also will have charging ports for cell phones, laptop computers and other devices. And it will have shelving for books and periodicals. Staff will have a separate dining area available.
Cox said the school would probably have two or three lunch periods, a detail still being worked out. Culinary arts and commercial baking students will have a place to serve their creations upstairs in the commons, and the area seems more like something in a community college than a high school.
WHAT ABOUT THE GYMS?
Board members, especially Michael Hughes and Matthew Spivey, also said they were impressed with the main gym, which will seat up to 3,800 people, and an auxiliary gym that if it had a more bleacher space could match or surpass some high school gyms.
“This is definitely the nicest auxiliary gym I’ve ever seen,” Hughes said.
Also not finished is the auditorium, which will be accessed by a hallway with glass windows almost the height of the building.
West said a later BOE tour would look at the football field house and football field.