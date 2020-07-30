Editor’s Note: Today we con- tinue a four-part series on the Aug. 6 Sullivan County BOE election. Nine people are vying for four seats on the board.
QUESTION TWO — What are your qualifications for serving on the Sullivan County Board of Education?
DISTRICT ONE CANDIDATES
Mark Harris: As an attorney, I have represented individuals brought before the school board on disciplinary issues and issues involving teachers and their conduct. I have developed an ability to understand complex issues and reach an appropriate decision after weighing competing arguments.
I serve on the board of directors of the Sullivan South Area Community Chest, which maintains the Southview Commun- ity Park area and distributes money raised through the United Way to nonprofit entities providing services in the Sullivan South area. I have knowledge of the needs of the Sullivan South community and the resources available to meet those needs.
Mark Ireson: I have worked for the Federal Government for 31 years and understand how budgets, finance, and departmental struggles work. It may be different on the local level, but it is remarkably similar.
While serving on the board for the last four years, I’ve created relationships across several departments which allows me to accomplish goals by getting departments to work together. Example: A concerned parent asked about middle schools ball fields. After discussions with school leadership, I was able to get the Highway Department and school maintenance to work together and repair the fields. This allowed students to practice and play games.
DISTRICT THREE CANDIDATES
Matthew Spivey: My background, experience, and temperament make me the best candidate. From Kingsport, I am a 1999 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett. I played collegiate baseball and graduated from Sewanee with a degree in political science. I graduated from Emory University School of Law with honors in 2006. Ten years in Atlanta helped me appreciate the education I received in Kingsport. It is one of the reasons my wife and I moved home. Serving as a congressional intern for Congressman William Jenkins in 2001, I knew one day I wanted to pursue public service. I solve problems daily as an attorney, remaining calm under pressure and not letting emotions affect my ability to make rational decisions.
Mark Vicars Jr.: I grew up working in the family business, Vicars Construction, and earned greater responsibility, becoming a foreman and project manager. Having that experience working with your hands will bring the working man’s understanding of the value of a dollar to a group that seems to think money just grows on trees.
As an American History Teacher at Cherokee High School in Hawkins County who has completed coursework for a Masters in Education Administration, I understand the challenges facing teachers in the classroom as well as the latest educational theory, practices, and options for supporting our students.
DISTRICT FIVE CANDIDATES
Jason Horton: I’m a graduate of Sullivan North. I attended Tennessee Technology Center. I’m fiscally responsible. I built myself from the ground up taking a vocational or CTE path in several different trades and leadership roles. I was given leadership responsibilities because I delivered results in the field. With the changing job market, our approach needs to change as well. I have the experience to make sure our kids can excel in CTE programs. We come from a long history of promoting college, we can still do that along with giving the kids who choose a different path everything they need for success
Randall Jones: I have a Masters Degree plus advanced graduate work. I have served on the Sullivan County Board of Education for eight years and currently serve as vice chairman.
I have achieved Level 4 status. I have seven years of experience as a math teacher in Kingsport and Bristol. I have 30 years of experience as a school administrator, including middle school, alternative school and high school. I served as assistant director of schools in Bristol for 14 years.
I served as director of admissions for Steed College for one year. I taught night classes at Northeast State Community College and Virginia Intermont College.
Grover Starnes: I spent the last 23 years serving students in the Sullivan County school system and 13 of those years coaching high school football. I am a proud lifelong resident of Sullivan County, graduating in 1975 from Sullivan Central.
Seeing a need to address food concerns, I created a program for students at Central Heights Elementary that would provide meals during spring break. During my teaching tenure, I was able to earn multiple post-graduate degrees with concentrations in education.
I was chosen as the winner of the 2019 Tennessee Jumpstart Excellence in Financial Education Educator of the Year Award.
DISTRICT SEVEN CANDIDATES
Mary Rouse: I have 32 years of educational experience as a teacher, principal, and a supervisor. My assignments included principal at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. I have had the honor of working for both Sullivan County School District and Bristol, Tennessee City School District.
I have taught educational courses for Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Tennessee. I am a proud product of the Sullivan County School District, and I received my BS, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees from East Tennessee State University while raising a family and working full-time.
Jane Thomas: I have over 32 years of teaching experience working with students ranging from 3 years to 22 years old. I am a mother of six children and seven grandchildren. I have a BA, MA, CCC-SLP, member of American Speech & Hearing Association, Board Member of the International Christian Centers for the Deaf (ICCD), member of Professional Educators of TN, and have taught in 11 Sullivan County Schools. Additionally, I have been a business owner along with my husband Dale Thomas in which we owned Laurel Marina and Laurel Marina Dealership until it was sold in 2016.
My past five years of serving on the Board of Education has provided me the knowledge, experience, and education through Tennessee School Board Association enabling me to be effective in supporting the Department of Education and our community that our students and taxpayers deserve. As with most boards, there is a learning curve to become a productive member of the BOE that only serving for a reasonable period of time can provide.