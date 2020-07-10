BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders unanimously approved a new procedure for employees who are exposed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
In addition, the Board of Education approved 7-0 plans to spend $2.1 million in federal grant money to help with the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 school year and got a report on reopening and reassessment strategies for the system based mostly on how the virus cases progress locally.
The BOE also unanimously approved use of a new math program since math books that normally are used for six years are being extended three more years. The Illustrative Math program would be optional for middle schools but has worked well already in Sullivan North and Blountville middle schools, Billy Miller of the central official said.
However, the board split 4-3 to approve a recommendation to delay the start of the new school year by two days.
WHY START TWO DAYS LATER?
Director of Schools David Cox and the four high school principals recommended the delayed start, which Sullivan North Principal Josh Davis and South Principal Josh Tate said would give teachers needed time to regroup and refocus after the delayed high school graduations tentatively set for July 31 and Aug. 1.
The plan, supported by Chairman Michael Hughes, Mark Ireson, Matthew Spivey and Paul Robinson, was opposed by Vice Chairman Randall Jones, Jane Thomas and Randall Gilmore.
Jones during a work session predicted attendance would be less than 80% Aug. 5 since students won't report Aug. 6 because of the election. He said many students wouldn't come back until the following Monday. Jones and Gilmore said students needed to be back in the classroom.
To make up for the lost two days, students would return a day early, Jan. 4, after Christmas and would have a regular day Feb. 8 instead of a parent-teacher conference day with no attendance.
VIRUS EXPOSURE PROCEDURE
The original recommendation for a policy on employees exposed to the coronavirus but showing no symptoms was to allow such employees to continue working if they are temperature screened and wear a mask.
The amended proposal by Jones, as approved, sets up procedures for Cox, who can amend those later, for things including surveys and reporting protocols for those employees who have been exposed to the coronavirus or visited a "hot spot."
Robinson said he wasn't comfortable with the original proposal, adopted by many school systems, because he thought those with exposure might need to be out of school for a quarantine.
SULLIVAN'S PLAN AND HOW TO FUND IT
As for the virus, Cox gave the board a rundown on specifics of the county system's plans as the pandemic continues, including how going to more restrictive activities and even another school shutdown is mostly dependent on the two-week average of new cases in the county.
That number was 3.11 per 100,000 Wednesday, when an overall plan including Bristol and Kingsport schools was announced. That number would allow for a "green" reopening with fewer restrictions, but it had grown to 3.98 per 100,000 Thursday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
A number from 6 to less than 11 would make for a "yellow" status, while anything from 11 up would be a "red status" and probably trigger the shutdown of in-person learning.
Cox said he believes the school system would not close schools in the middle of a week unless conditions were extreme so as to give parents a chance to adopt, and with 18% interested in all-virtual instruction through a new Sullivan County Virtual Academy.
The system plans to use much of the $2.1 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funding for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to support improved safety and virtual learning, including the academy.