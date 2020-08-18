BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's school board got an earful of advice from students, parents, staff and others on Friday, all against the district's decision to begin hybrid learning Aug. 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The arguments basically centered on either getting all students back to full-time face-to-face learning, at least for parents and students who want that, or to stay longer with the virtual learning that started the school year on Aug. 5.
All told, 12 speakers called for school to return in person, while five said to keep virtual longer.
The board recently voted to start Monday, Aug. 24, with hybrid learning, a mixture of virtual and face-to-face learning in which staggered "A" and "B" groups of students would attend school two days a week and be virtual the other three. Students enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy would remain all virtual.
During a work session before the meeting, principals told the school board that problems included students without access to Wi-Fi and living in areas where cell phone hot spots would work, but they said teachers and parents/guardians are working hard to help students succeed in virtual learning.
Director of Schools David Cox said Friday the Virtual Learning Academy is full with a waiting list and it would be difficult to reopen the program without shifting more teachers to the all-virtual model.
However, Cox said Monday there is a possibility, although not yet confirmed, that face-to-face students whose parents want them to stay virtual simply could stay at home the two days they were assigned in-person learning. He emphasized that has not been finalized.
Board Vice Chairman Randall Jones said Friday night he's trying to come up with ideas to help parents and students in a bind, although board member Matthew Spivey said it was physically impossible to social distance the 7,000 or so face-to-face students in all the classrooms if all attended at once.
And board member Paul Robinson said even one student or staff death or serious case of COVID-19 would weigh heavy on board members, who split 4-3 on the hybrid vote on Aug. 7.
Of 8,836 enrolled students as of Friday, Cox said 1,812, or 20.51%, were in the Virtual Learning Academy.
WHAT DID SPEAKERS SAY?
Skylar Mittelstead, a sophomore at Sullivan South, was the first of the 17 public commenters at the Friday meeting held at Sullivan Central's gym. Saying she was speaking for a list of classmates, she said virtual school takes away her support system of friends and activities, including sports, that help her deal with education and life.
Her mother, Mandi Mittelstead, said that if teachers' children can attend school in person while teachers are there to teach virtually, "then our children should be able to do that."
A common thread among speakers was the dangers of child abuse and neglect, as well as learning difficulties, were more dangerous to children than the risk of COVID-19.
Parent Kyle Ratliff cited the American Academy of Pediatrics support of in-person schooling, but he did not support a "blind call" to start schools back but a call to start them back safely.
Missy Sturgill said she was happy with the framework for reopening schools based on the Epi Curve data, which would put Sullivan County firmly in the red or virtual zone.
Sturgill said she would have chosen virtual learning if she had known the school board was going to change course and go into hybrid while still in the red zone, and she was asking the board to give virtual a "little more time" for safety. She said living in fear costs her fifth- and eighth-graders sports and time with friends.
Ashley Cross said she recently had a virtual learning "meltdown" and that her fifth-grader and eighth-graders need to be back in school for friends and sports. She said folks can't continue living in fear.
Brian Adkins, of the South zone, said the board must get kids back to face-to-face learning for, among other things, mental health, and he said he is not worried about his special-needs daughter with immune-system issues getting COVID-19 by returning to school.
On the other hand, Misty Ritchie, mother of a fourth-grader and who works as an instructional assistant in the school system, urged the board to remain virtual longer.
"I work with an elementary school, and we have adults not wearing their mask," she said, referring to some in the audience and on the board who did not wear masks during the Friday meeting.
She said classrooms were not big enough, in most cases, to have 6 feet of separation between students.
"It's not going to work. I'm in the school," she said. "They're not going to keep their mask on."
She said her son is a cancer survivor.
Christy Frazier, of the South zone, spoke of "extreme consequences of not returning to school," including student hunger, neglect and abuse, also calling for a new metric to reopen the schools completely and saying herd immunity would help in the fight against the virus.
Pediatrician Michelle Estes spoke on behalf of herself and seven other pediatricians in the Kingsport area, saying students should be allowed to return with social distancing and using outdoor spaces, with parents who don't want that to be allowed to stay virtual. She also said in-person learning should start at the elementary level, where she said fewer transmissions from students to adults are likely.
Ben Castle, of Sullivan Gardens, said he works two jobs and that he and his fiancé, a nursing assistant, have difficult times keeping their elementary students on track.
"They don't pay attention to a computer," he said.
Allyson Lee said she has two middle school boys and said the older one has an individualized education program and is struggling without one-on-one help only available in person.
Parent Jeremy Guerrant said he struggled at 11 p.m. messaging a teacher on how to submit student work.
Ashley Todd, a former Florida middle school English teacher, said she is against the hybrid plan and would like to see schools open for all students.
"There's absolutely no reason our schools should remain closed," Todd said.
Harry Hart also spoke in favor of reopening schools, citing a litany of statistics.
However, Central High physics teacher Jeremy McLaughlin said it is "simply not safe" to be back in the school buildings.
"The online you have started is working. It is not ideal," McLaughlin said, pointing out that Washington County, Virginia, schools are going virtual the first six week. "Do we have some secret sauce they don't have?" he asked.
Timothy Dale, president of the Sullivan County Education Association, said the recent online survey did not give the option to stay with the original reopening plans based on the Epi Curve.
Sullivan East High physical education teacher Brent Tuell, also an East Middle coach, said he doesn't want to give student athletes and the community "false hope" about fall sports.
He and Dale also questioned cleaning and disinfecting practices and the availability of supplies supposed to be shipped by Tennessee.
School board members have indicated that a lack of personal protective equipment and disinfectant might be reason enough to delay starting hybrid learning.