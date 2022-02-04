ABINGDON — Pound’s former town attorney from a year ago is asking to dismiss two defendants from a March 2021, $1.07 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against three council members and the town.
Tim McAfee, who was dismissed as town attorney in March, sued the town and then-council members Clifton Cauthorne, Marley Green and Susan Downs-Freeman for what he called breach of contract and violation of his First Amendment rights. The suit, starting in Wise County Circuit Court, was transferred to U.S. District Court in September.
On Thursday, McAfee filed a motion to have Green and Downs-Freeman dismissed as defendants. In his amended version of the suit from April, McAfee has asked for $350,000 each from the three council members along with $20,000 in damages from the town.
Green resigned from council in August, and Downs-Freeman was removed from council last summer after substitute Circuit Court Judge Malfourd Trumbo ruled that Pound Mayor Stacey Carson did not have authority under case law and the town charter to vote in a tie-breaker to appoint Downs-Freeman to council.
Cauthorne resigned in December, calling it an attempt to force the 30th Judicial Circuit to take action to appoint interim council members to three open seats. The council lacks a quorum with only two members — Glenn Cantrell and Leabern Kennedy.
If McAfee’s federal court motion is granted, that would bring his claim to $370,000 from Cauthorne and the town
Although not named in McAfee’s suit, Carson was dismissed as a defendant after Federal Judge James Jones found in October that she did not violate McAfee’s First Amendment rights by voting in March to appoint Downs-Freeman as an interim council member.
Downs-Freeman voted with Cauthorne and Green to terminate McAfee as town attorney after her appointment.
Richard Kennedy, McAfee’s lawyer, said Thursday his client intends to continue the suit against Cauthorne and the town.
McAfee’s motion followed Wednesday’s end of another legal challenge against the town. Wise County Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore found that current council member Cantrell and now-resigned member Danny Stanley acted illegally by meeting without a quorum and without proper notice to appoint former councilman James Pelfrey to Green’s council seat.
A petition by Carson and council member Kennedy remains before Circuit Court to appoint three interim council members for the body’s three open seats. Four people have filed letters of interest with the court, while Cantrell submitted a letter recommending four other people.
A House of Delegates subcommittee is scheduled to consider House Bill 904, filed by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, to revoke the town’s charter.