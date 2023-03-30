WISE – The trial date for a Wise County man accused of beating his wife to death has been moved to July.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood said Thursday that lawyers conferred Monday before a scheduled March 28 Wise County Circuit Court hearing on bond, pretrial motions and a court date for Danny Sturgill.
Sturgill, 61, was arrested by Wise County authorities in August 2022 after his wife, Melanie Sturgill, was pronounced dead Norton Community Hospital. According to court records, Sturgill told investigators he assaulted his wife over a domestic dispute for three days prior to his arrest.
Hood said Sturgill’s trial date has been moved to July 11-13. The bond and motions hearing was moved to April 10.
Sturgill’s arrest marked the last of a series of three fatal domestic incidents in and near Norton in the spring and summer of 2022. What investigators said appeared to be a murder-suicide on April 11 left the suspected shooter, 53-year-old Bryan C. Wampler, his wife, 53-year-old Vivian A. Wampler and her mother, 81-year-old Elizabeth A. Sturgill dead.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, is awaiting trial in connection with the April 22 death of his 4-year-old son, Jacob, and wounding of his wife, Shonta Roberts.
Roberts is scheduled for trial on an aggravated murder charge on July 24.