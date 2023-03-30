WISE — The trial date for a Wise County man accused of beating his wife to death has been moved to July.

Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood said Thursday that lawyers conferred Monday before a scheduled March 28 Wise County Circuit Court hearing on bond, pretrial motions and a court date for Danny Sturgill.

