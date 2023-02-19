JOHNSON CITY — High school seniors Eliza Smith and Olivia Nothnagel are among the 10 recently selected members of the Roan Class of 2027 at ETSU.

The Roan Scholars Leadership Program empowers student leadership and a chance for students to make a positive impact on the campus, region and the world. It offers a four-year experience with unique out-of-the- classroom activities. The program was established by Louie Gump in 1997.

Eliza Smith

Picture of Eliza Smith. (Contributed/ETSU)
Olivia Nothnagel

Picture of Olivia Nothnagel. (Contributed/ETSU)

For more information about the Roan Scholars Leadership Program, visit roanscholars.org/.