JOHNSON CITY — High school seniors Eliza Smith and Olivia Nothnagel are among the 10 recently selected members of the Roan Class of 2027 at ETSU.
The Roan Scholars Leadership Program empowers student leadership and a chance for students to make a positive impact on the campus, region and the world. It offers a four-year experience with unique out-of-the- classroom activities. The program was established by Louie Gump in 1997.
“With nearly 100 alumni now leading and serving throughout our region and around the world, and with our largest-ever incoming class, it is impressive to see the continued growth and development of the Roan Program over the past two-plus decades,” said Roan Steering Committee Chair Mark Kinser.
“That success is thanks to our many partners: the high school counselors and administrators who identify and encourage such outstanding students, the committee members and staff who devote many hours to interviewing and selecting students, and our supporters who generate the resources that support the program.”
The Roan Scholarship offers significant financial aid to cover tuition and fees, room and board, and books. The newest group of students was selected from more than 100 applicants across Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
“We are very excited to select 10 new Roan Scholars for the first time,” said Executive Director Scott Jeffress. “Mr. Louie Gump’s initial vision for the Roan included having at least 10 students in each class. From an inaugural class of four Roan Scholars, we have more than doubled that class size over time, and it is wonderful to see this aspect of Mr. Gump’s original vision now becoming a reality.”
Smith, a senior at Volunteer High School, is a self- published novelist, with national recognition for her writing and speaking skills. She serves as the vice president of the Key Club, president of the Beta Club and is the founder of First Priority. She competes as a member of the swim and cross country teams and participates in the Drama Club. She represents her community as a member of the Y.E.L.L Mayor’s Youth Council and an Appalachian Highlands Twenty Under 20 honoree.
“Eliza Smith (is) an amazing young lady who leads by example, puts others before herself, (and) has a heart that inspires,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of Operations and Talent Development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “Eliza does and will continue to make a lifelong impact on anyone she is around.”
Nothnagel, a senior at West Ridge High School, is a varsity tennis player, secretary of the Key Club and is a Beta Club Scholar and National Honors Scholar. She was named homecoming queen in 2022 and operates her own online small business, Liv’s Boutique, outside of school.
“Olivia is a true leader and the type of leader that the world needs: kind, empathetic, strong, intelligent, active. (She) will continue to make an impact in college and beyond,” said Stephanie Kramer, Student Ambassador advisor and science teacher at West Ridge.
Smith and Nothnagel will join the 24 returning Roan Scholars on ETSU’s campus in the fall to begin their four-year journey. Jeffress is impressed by the impact the Roan Class of 2027 is already making in the world around us.
“From teaching first aid classes and volunteering with summer reading enhancement programs, to spearheading a new community jamboree to benefit local merchants and brightening the days of children in the foster system, they are already leading and serving in their communities, and we look forward to seeing all the ways they will make a positive impact on ETSU’s campus and our region in the future,” said Jeffress.
For more information about the Roan Scholars Leadership Program, visit roanscholars.org/.