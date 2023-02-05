Sullivan County Board of Education member Paul Robinson and the artwork students made of him, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
Sullivan County Board of Education member Matthew Price and the artwork students made of him, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
Sullivan County Board of Education member Mark Ireson and the artwork students made of him, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
Sullivan County Board of Education Vice Chairman Michael Hughes and the artwork students made of him, partly obscuring his face while displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones and the artwork students made of him, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
Sullivan County Board of Education member Mary Rouse and the artwork students made of her, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and the artwork students made of her, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week was Jan. 23-29, but the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County education officials occurred a little later at the board’s Friday meeting.
Students drew all seven Board of Education members, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and board attorney Pat Hull. Although Hull did not attend the meeting, his portraits did.
“To sit here and see what I look like to other people is kind of scary, but I like it,” board member Mark Ireson said of his caricatures, some of which showed him with darker hair than he has in real life.
“We certainly have great artists who capture our personalities,” Rafalowski, who is retiring soon, said of her representations. “The hands that created those are most precious.”
She said a crowd favorite in recent years has been the depictions of board member Matthew Spivey, whose distinctive longer hair and beard are showcased by students.
Not to be outdone, however, member Paul Robinson’s beard also is prominent in his representations.
Board members also received goodies including items made by West Ridge High School culinary arts students. The BOE later in the meeting approved for the second time a special course renewal for Baking and Pastry Arts, which eventually will become a permanent course after the third approval, according to Secondary Education Supervisor Brent Palmer.
In addition, the board has been invited to a Feb. 23 lunch at Mary Hughes Elementary and a breakfast at Rock Springs Elementary.
Also, in celebration of Rafalowski’s birthday, in a work session before the meeting the board presented her a gift bag.
The board also during a work session reviewed a video of elementary students giving input on potential new math workbooks, eagerly pointing out one had thinner paper that was easier to punch through and had limited space to work out problems.
As previously reported, the board voted 6-1 to approve the two-year employment contract for incoming Director of Schools Chuck Carter, who is to start full-time July 1 under that contract but also is working some with Rafalowski and seeking career technical education grants for work-based learning.
Carter is leaving his job overseeing CTE for the Tennessee Department of Education, which he has held for about a year after leaving Hamblen County Schools in Morristown. Rafalowski is to retire on June 30 and work with Carter during the next few weeks.
ON OTHER MATTERS, THE BOARD:
• Unanimously approved the demolition of two modular units at Sullivan Central Middle, School. Rafalowski and maintenance supervisor Charlie Hubbard said they are no longer used, drew no bids on Govdeals.com and create an eyesore. Hubbard said the units would be demolished during spring break.
The two said the land where the modulars stand will be used as a lay-down area for a heating and cooling replacement project starting at the school.
• Unanimously approved an amendment to an employee-developed materials policy saying things such as group projects done by employees and left on Google Docs remain the property of the school system.
• In the work session got a summary of a letter from the First Christian Church in Bluff City, which is requesting help with repaving the parking lot used by Bluff City Elementary School and formerly used by Bluff City Middle, now a privately operated community center.
Rafalowski said she will have a meeting set up with church officials, who in the letter seem to be requesting the school system pave the lot. She and board Chairman Randall Jones said a monetary reimbursement, like the $15,500 given in 2003 for the elementary and 2010 for the middle school, would be a better option.