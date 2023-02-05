Sullivan County Schools logo

BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week was Jan. 23-29, but the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County education officials occurred a little later at the board’s Friday meeting.

Students drew all seven Board of Education members, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and board attorney Pat Hull. Although Hull did not attend the meeting, his portraits did.

Mark Ireson and artwork of him

Sullivan County Board of Education member Mark Ireson and the artwork students made of him, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.
Rafalowski and artwork of her, II

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and the artwork students made of her, displayed at the Feb. 3 Board of Education meeting marking last week's School Board Appreciation Week. The artwork is an annual tradition.

