KINGSPORT — Powerful storms from Monday evening resulted in downed power lines, trees and outages across the region.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown conducted a storm survey near Jonesborough and in Sullivan County on Tuesday morning.

Moreland Dr. 1

Crews cut limbs from tree impacting the power lines on Moreland Dr.
Holston River 1

Water levels for the Holston River, seen beside the Greenbelt in Kingsport, are high after the recent storms.
I-81 storm photo

Photo from the interstate taking by stormchaser Billy Bowling. 

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you