HAWKINS COUNTY — Two traffic stops and a be-on-the-lookout stop by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of 2.7 grams of heroin, two and a half Xanax pills, THC products, more than 26 suboxone pills, marijuana and 17.5 grams of methamphetamine.
First traffic stop
According to a report from the HCSO, Deputy Dustin Winter pulled over Randall Smith, 53, who is originally from Indiana, for going 35 in a 30-mph zone on Friday.
While talking to Smith, Winter noticed a small black bag in the passenger’s seat that was then later moved somewhere else.
Winter patted Smith down and found heroin and items with drug residue.
“In his other pocket, I found a baggie that contained approximately 2.7 grams of heroin,” the deputy wrote in his report.
Winter also found prescription pills in a key chain and THC products in the black bag. In all, the bag contained 11 syringes, one scale, two packages of THC gummies, .1 grams of THC wax and THC chocolate, according to the report.
Smith was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and financial responsibility.
Second traffic stop
Winter pulled over Joseph Worley, 40, originally from Monroe, Michigan, and his passenger Delora Way, 38, originally from Kingsport, for a broken taillight on Thursday, according to another arrest report.
Winter found prescription pills on Worley and Way. He searched the car and found used syringes and baggies. “Suspect Worley was found to have a bottle containing 26.75 suboxone pills,” Winter wrote in his report.
Additionally, the deputy found a pink wallet held by Way.
“I opened it, and it contained 11 used syringes and seven used baggies,” according to the report.
A female corrections officer searched Way at the jail and found a pipe and methamphetamine.
Worley was arrested and charged with failure to appear, unlawful removal of plates, driving unregistered vehicle, financial responsibility, light law violation and possession of Schedule 3 drugs.
Way was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and sale, delivery, manufacture or possession of methamphetamine.
BOLO stop
According to a third report, a BOLO went out for a car stolen in Mount Carmel on Sunday at 5:46 p.m.
“An off-duty deputy spotted (the stolen) vehicle on Hawthorne Rd. just off of Hwy 11W and made contact with Brandon Davis,” Deputy Ricky Begley wrote in his report.
Brandon Lee Davis, 29, originally from Morristown, said he got into an argument with the car’s owner, and while they were in a gas station, he drove off.
“I responded to the area and spoke with Mr. Davis, who stated that he had a verbal altercation with Tommy Moore; when Mr. Moore went inside the store to pay for fuel, he (Mr. Davis) drove off in the car,” Begley wrote in his report.
Mount Carmel Police Officer Austin West also filed a report and spoke to the car’s owner, who said that Davis did not have permission to take the car.
According to sheriff office’s report, Davis was detained in a patrol car. While in the patrol car, Davis said deputies should search the vehicle and specifically mentioned a black ashtray.
Deputies found a 7 Up can with a pill bottle inside. They searched the car and found a total of 17 grams of methamphetamine.
Additionally, they found a flashlight that had marijuana residue and a pipe that could have been used to take methamphetamine, according to the report.
Davis was arrested and charged by both the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Carmel Police Department. The sheriff’s office charged him with manufacture, sell, delivery or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The police department in Mount Carmel charged him with motor vehicle theft and theft of property more than $1000.
Davis is currently being held at the Hawkins County Jail.