MOUNT CARMEL — Current Mount Carmel Vice-Mayor Pat Stilwell will be shedding the "vice" from her title as the victor in Tuesday's five-way race for the mayoral seat.
Stilwell received 869 votes, ahead of first-time candidate John Gibson (555), current Mayor Jennifer Williams (478), former Mayor Larry Frost (438), and Tina Carico (200).
“This was probably the most important election in the history of Mount Carmel,” Stilwell said. “I honestly don't believe it could have gone better. We've got three good candidates going in as aldermen. I just want to thank the people for having confidence in me. I attribute this victory to the people in Mount Carmel who know that I'm a trustworthy person.”
Stilwell added, “Hopefully now we can get back on the right track. I just want to thank the people of Mount Carmel for supporting me, and I'll make good on my promises. I also want to thank our city employees. I know they were very concerned about this election and what could have happened if the wrong people got into office.”
Two previous Mount Carmel alderman candidates who were unsuccessful in 2018 — Mindy Fleishour and Darby Patrick — had better luck in Tuesday's election, along with current Alderman Tresa Mawk in the seven-way race for three seats.
Patrick was the top vote-getter with 1,069, ahead of Fleishour with 1,066 and Mawk with 1,055.
Unsuccessful candidates included former Alderman Paul Hale (593) and Carl Wolfe (584); and first-time candidates Jim Bare (532) and Gary Traylor (655).
“I appreciate everyone who took the time to get to know me and put their trust in me to make sure that our town moves in a positive direction,” Fleishour said. “Serving my community is my passion and I'm so excited for this opportunity and so thankful for the residents for their confidence in me to get the job done. Mount Carmel residents won today.”
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal was elected to a sixth term, defeating challenger Kenny Lunsford Jr. 2,092-950.
In the four-way race for three Church Hill alderman seats, first-time challenger Kathy Christian was the top vote-getter with 1,920, ahead of James Grigsby (1,385), and Gregory “Buck” Tipton (1,342).
Incumbent Alderman Tom Kern was unseated with 1,251 votes.
Hawkins County Clerk of Courts Randy Collier will be doing double political duty as the top vote-getter in the four-way race for three Surgoinsville alderman seats.
Collier received 563 votes, ahead of incumbent Vice-Mayor Bobby Jarnagin with 490, and Warren Bishop with 406.
Rita Thompson was unsuccessful with 321 votes.
“I would like to thank the voters in Surgoinsville,” Collier said. “I am very honored to be elected as your alderman. I assure each of you that I will keep an open door policy. I look forward to working with the citizens and board in the near future. I am humble and grateful for the opportunity to serve this town.”
Carol Carpenter-Gibson (1,183) and Reed Matney (999) were the only two candidates for two seats on the Rogersville City School Board of Education; while Susan Williams (196) and Gaylon Williams (168) were the only two candidates for two Bulls Gap alderman seats.
A total of 24,941 votes were cast in Hawkins County, which is 75.36% of the total number of the county's registered voters.
It should come as no surprise that Republicans dominated the national races in Hawkins County with President Trump the top vote-getter with 82.13% of the vote; Bill Hagerty was the top U.S. Senate vote-getter with 81.98%; and Diana Harshbarger was the top vote-getter for the U.S. House District 1 seat with 79.45%.