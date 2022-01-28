KINGSPORT — Eastman saw an influx of rising steam at its Kingsport chemical plant on Thursday.
A fluid leak appeared at Eastman on Thursday afternoon, which caused the steam, Eastman Corporate Communications Representative Jennifer Heronema told the Times News. Eastman officials said the visible steam, which was not smoke, was not the result of a fire at the plant.
“There was no fire at Eastman’s Kingsport site,” Heronema said in an emailed statement. “There was a small heat transfer fluid leak to which Eastman’s fire department responded. This response included the use of water to manage the released material, which resulted in visible steam rising from the plant. A portion created a minimal sheen on the Holston River that was contained with booms. The leak has been stopped. There are no injuries. All regulatory agencies were notified.”
The Kingsport Fire Department was also on standby at Eastman, KFD Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey told the Times News.