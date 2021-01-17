RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly session will be overshadowed by 10 months of pandemic and a week of post-insurrection controversy as legislators get to work in the 2021 session.
Gov. Ralph Northam, in his remote address to the House of Delegates and Senate Wednesday as they sat a couple of miles from the Capitol in the Virginia Science Museum, set out his final legislative agenda.
The agenda includes:
• Providing COVID-19 vaccinations and economic relief for state residents and small businesses affected by the pandemic
• Legalizing marijuana and turning it into a source of tax revenue for education and other programs
• Establishing the automatic restoration of felons’ civil rights after they complete their sentences
• Improving Virginians’ access to reliable broadband internet service
• Providing a pandemic-delayed raise for public school teachers
• Abolishing the death penalty
• Finishing the removal of Confederate monuments from state facilities and grounds
• Removing the statue of former Gov. Harry F. Byrd from the Capitol grounds
The Capitol and Science Museum also will be under increased police and National Guard security into next week as authorities plan for expected armed protests in Washington, D.C., Richmond, and other state capitals to coincide with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.
Among the legislation set for consideration this session is a Senate resolution to censure Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase for “fomenting insurrection against the United States.”
According to proposed SR 91, Chase — a contender for the Republican nomination for governor in November — is accused of “propagating (sic) unfounded claims regarding the nature of the events, the identities of those who took part, and the validity of the presidential election. …”
Northam said his legislative goals include overhauling how public health services are funded in localities, including the coal counties, to add more state resources where needed while not cutting resources to any part of the state.
The need for better broadband internet access has been demonstrated as more state residents work from home and school divisions rely on remote learning, Northam said. His budget proposal includes an additional $50 million per year for the next two years for broadband expansion in unserved areas.
In the education arena, Northam said he hopes the General Assembly will add $500 million in enrollment loss funding to cover enrollment drops connected to the pandemic. While a state-approved 3% teacher raise was put off due to pandemic-impacted state revenues, he said he wants to see a raise of more than 2% returned to the budget.
College tuition assistance grants would be increased to $4,000 under Northam’s proposals along with increased tuition support for Virginia National Guard personnel.
Better-than-expected revenue projections led to proposals for $100 million to be put into teacher retirement plans, Northam said.
Northam also linked two proposals — marijuana legalization and automatic restoration of felons’ civil rights — saying that 16 other states have legalized it and have seen revenue windfalls from its taxation. He said that half of the projected tax revenue on marijuana sales could fund two years of early childhood development programs in Virginia.
The General Assembly last year decriminalized passion of small amounts of marijuana, making possession subject to a civil penalty. Northam, however, called for expungement of marijuana possession convictions as part of legalization, saying that marijuana criminalization has historically been aimed at blacks and minorities.
Northam said he wants to see the death penalty abolished, adding that it has been applied inequitably based on the color of victims. The U.S., he added, is one of six countries still using the death penalty along with China, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Twenty-two U.S. states have stopped the death penalty, and Northam said that capital punishment has not proven to be a deterrent.
Northam also pointed to the case of Earl Washington, who was released by Gov. James Gilmore after DNA evidence exonerated Washington of murder.
“The lost cause has had a long reach here,” Northam said of Confederate monuments and symbols in Virginia, and his plans for his last year in office include state help for Richmond to reimagine Monument Avenue, long a site of Confederate monuments. Other plans call for developing a former slave market site in Richmond into a historic area and to recover and reset headstones from a black cemetery which was cleared for development and the stones used to line riverbank areas along the Potomac.
Removal of another statue — past Gov. Harry F. Byrd — from Capitol Square would also deal with the memory of Massive Resistance, Northam said. Massive Resistance was the state’s reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s school integration decision Brown v. Board of Education by shutting down some public school systems in the 1950s and ‘60s. Historians recognize Byrd’s role in drafting laws to help implement the shutdown.