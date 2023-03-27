NASHVILLE — Prices at the pump continue to fluctuate this week, as gas prices are up 4 cents, on average, compared to last week.
The state average is now $3.13, which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago but 89 cents less than one year ago.
NASHVILLE — Prices at the pump continue to fluctuate this week, as gas prices are up 4 cents, on average, compared to last week.
The state average is now $3.13, which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago but 89 cents less than one year ago.
"We've seen an uptick in gas demand the last couple of weeks thanks to better driving weather and spring break road trips, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, recent lower crude oil prices have helped to keep pump price increases in check, despite increasing demand alongside tightening supplies. We are still very much experiencing the seasonal fluctuation that we typically expect this time of year. As we head into this week, it's very likely Tennesseans will continue to see a wide range of fluctuating gas prices across the state."
Spring has sprung with gas demand surging the last couple of weeks as motorists took advantage of better driving weather. But fears of a recession caused global oil prices to hover near $70 a barrel, mitigating a rise in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline drifted slightly lower since last week by a penny to hit $3.43.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.59 million to 8.96 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 6.4 million barrels to 229.6 million barrels last week. Increasing demand amid tighter supply would typically push pump prices higher; however, recent lower oil prices have pushed prices down.
The national average of $3.43 is 7 cents more than a month ago but 81 cents less than a year ago.
At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $1.23 to settle at $70.90.
Crude prices rose after the EIA reported that demand grew amid a reduction in gasoline stocks, signaling to the market that demand may be more robust than anticipated this year despite ongoing economic concerns. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels to 481.2 million barrels last week.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.