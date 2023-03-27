Gas
NASHVILLE — Prices at the pump continue to fluctuate this week, as gas prices are up 4 cents, on average, compared to last week.

The state average is now $3.13, which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago but 89 cents less than one year ago.

