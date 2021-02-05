RICHMOND — Despite an appeal by officials from a free clinic in Southwest Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam repeated that COVID-19 vaccine demand across the state is still outstripping supply in many rural and urban areas.
Northam, who made similar comments in a CBS news piece Thursday focusing on Wise-based The Health Wagon, said in a Friday public update on vaccination progress that there are “vulnerable communities all across Virginia.”
“It’s hard to know that you’re eligible for a vaccine but no doses are available yet,” Northam said. “But that’s the situation we’re in across the country. Demand is much larger than supply.”
Northam acknowledged that Southwest Virginia “was hit particularly hard” in a COVID-19 infection surge that began after the Thanksgiving season, but he noted that the region has seen higher vaccination rates than those in larger health districts across the state.
According to Friday’s data on the Virginia Department of Health vaccination website, the LENOWISCO Health District — one of two health districts served by The Health Wagon — has received 19,525 of the 1.44 million vaccine doses (1.4%) Virginia collected since distribution began in December.
State health officials have distributed vaccine doses to health departments based on the districts’ percentage of state population. The LENOWISCO district accounts for 1% of the state’s 8.63 million residents.
Teresa Tyson, The Health Wagon’s executive director, said in Thursday’s CBS segment that a population-based percentage does not account for higher medical vulnerability and less hospital access in rural areas such as Southwest Virginia.
Northam said that, while federal vaccine supplies for the state are showing an increase from 100,000 to 120,000 doses a week, health departments are increasing vaccination registration and delivery capacity to prepare for increased supplies. He said 700 new workers are starting training in preparation for a VDH registration call center expansion due next week to better handle levels of calls from people trying to schedule vaccinations.
CVS will be among pharmacies expected to receive vaccine supplies from the federal government in coming days, Northam said. In a map display of the first round of CVS pharmacies planned for vaccinations, the location farthest west on the map was Blacksburg — a 164-mile drive from Wise.
CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault on Thursday said that the chain will offer vaccinations in the Abingdon area possibly as soon as Feb. 9 and when the company activates online registration or the registration app at cvs.com.
State vaccination program coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said health officials are working with CVS and the federal Centers for Disease Control to integrate CVS’ vaccination scheduling with the state system to avoid separate “pathways” for registration to get vaccinated.