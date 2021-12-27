For the past decade, Tennessee — like other states — has taken aggressive steps to combat an evolving opioid epidemic and launched new initiatives to address the mental health care needs of K-12 students.
Yet challenges remain. To help policymakers decide how to use new federal funding for behavioral health, this report examines recent data on mental health and substance use in Tennessee leading up to and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key takeaways from the mental health, substance abuse and COVID-19 in Tennessee report by the Sycamore Institute:
• Many metrics of behavioral health in Tennessee — especially drug overdose deaths — were moving in the wrong direction when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
• The pandemic has exacerbated mental health needs and substance abuse in Tennessee while limiting access to care.
• Tennessee has access to $52 million in new federal funding to spend on behavioral health. The state could also tap billions of dollars in flexible federal aid and surplus state revenue.
• Deciding how best to allocate new funding will require a careful consideration of both Tennesseans’ needs and the state’s current capacity for prevention and treatment.
SOURCE: The Sycamore Institute, SycamoreInstituteTN.org