Roscoe “Charlie” Bayless, the legendary high school basketball coach who compiled 964 victories including the 1974 Class S state championship at Happy Valley, died Monday morning. He was 98.
Bayless, a World War II veteran, started his head coaching career at Jonesboro High School but was best known for his 59 seasons at Happy Valley. He also played for the Warriors and was a guard on the 1941 state runner- up team and the 1942 team that reached the state final four.
Bayless also won championships in football, baseball and golf at Happy Valley, but it was on the basketball court that he became a legend and eventually a TSSAA, Northeast Tennessee Sports and Carter County Sports Hall of Famer.
Bayless famously coached in the 1989 McDonald’s All-American High School Basketball Game alongside his best friend, Buck Van Huss. Their East team lost to the Shaquille O’Neal-led West.
Chuck Babb replaced Bayless as coach following his retirement in 2012. Babb was the center on the 1993 team that won 23 games and served as an assistant to Bayless.
Babb’s first thoughts of Bayless extended beyond the basketball court.
“He touched so many lives. People don’t know every side of him. He was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” Babb said. “He was so good to a lot of people, especially me. He’s one of the last of that ‘Greatest Generation.’
“You look what he went through in his life, the Depression and serving in World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, guarded the prisoners at the Nuremberg trials. He’s the last World War II veteran I know personally. He’s been a great mentor.”
Jeremy Maddox, Happy Valley’s current coach, played for and later served as an assistant to Bayless. The school’s gym has long been named after Bayless and the images of him with a white towel draped over his shoulder and holding up ping-pong paddles to call plays are iconic.
“The first thing when you think of coach is the longevity of what he did. It’s incredible. When you do this, you realize the energy and effort, how much it takes out of you to coach,” Maddox said. “The fact he did it at such a high level for so long. He loved teaching and loved the kids. He was a special, special person.
“I look back at the time spent in coach’s office, road trips and games, how special those moments were.”
Larry Abel Jr. was a guard on the 1987-88 team. He was an assistant to Bayless in the coach’s final five seasons on the sideline, and he noted that Bayless was always one of the first to congratulate others on their success.
“I was thankful to coach with him five years before I took the girls basketball job,” Abel said. “A memory I will always cherish is winning the district championship. I walked into the locker room and my phone was vibrating. Lo and behold, it was Coach Bayless calling to congratulate me and telling me how proud he was. That was a special moment, hearing from someone you loved as much as Coach Bayless.”
Former Hampton coach Jerry White was one of Bayless’ fiercest rivals on the sidelines but one of his closest friends away from the court.
“He’s one of the finest men I’ve ever known, a great coach,” White said. “If there ever was a legend in Carter County, it would be Charlie Bayless because of his ability to coach, his longevity, and what a great guy he was.
“It was amazing that anyone would stay in it as long as he did. He was one of my favorite people.”
Bayless also served as a teacher and a Carter County commissioner for 54 years.
During its December 2021 meeting, the county commission saluted Bayless for his half- century of service by unanimously voting to name a bridge spanning Buffalo Creek on the Governor Alf Taylor Road in his honor. The motion approved by the commission was seconded by Commissioner Ross Garland, a grandson of Bayless. Garland said it was appropriate because his grandfather grew up just 100 yards from the bridge.
Bayless’ proudest legacy was that as a devoted family man. He and his wife, Jane, were married for 74 years until her death in 2020.