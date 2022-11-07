Forget football, at least for a moment. In Tennessee, which used to be known as the “Hog and Hominy State,” November used to be known as hog-droving season.

Allow me to explain. Before the advent of the railroad, farmers used to herd (or drove) pigs, cattle, and other livestock to distant markets — journeys that would often take weeks.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you