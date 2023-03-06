Ford

After leaving its original Union Avenue building in 1924 for a much larger plant two miles south of downtown Memphis, Ford grew to have more than 1,200 employees by the late 1920s. Memphis’ 250,000-square-foot plant made more than 350 Model T’s per day in the 1920s. It continued to make cars in the 1930s as the company released new models such as the DeLuxe Touring Sedan and the DeLuxe Coupe.

 Contributed

I read an article the other day that said Tennessee “got into the car manufacturing business in 1983, with the arrival of the Nissan plant.”

This reminded me of something I’ve written and said many times: The most forgotten factory in Tennessee history is Memphis’ Ford assembly plant.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.