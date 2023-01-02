Chalmette Battlefield in Louisiana

Toward the end of the War of 1812, the U.S. government ordered Gen. Andrew Jackson to defend New Orleans from 15,000 British troops. Jackson’s army marched to Louisiana and set up at a sugar plantation called Chalmette, shown above.

 Contributed

I don’t know if everyone has seen the Netflix series “The Crown,” about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, but there’s an episode with a distant connection to Tennessee history.

Season 2, Episode 6, is about Edward VIII’s disgraceful relationship with Nazi German officials after he abdicated the throne. In this episode, Queen Elizabeth II visits her retired private secretary, Tommy Lascelles. She finds him setting up toy soldiers on a diorama of the 1812 Battle of Salamanca, between the British and the French.

