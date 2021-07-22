FILE - In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 file photo, A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. A required 4-month waiting period for the removal of a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee Capitol building expired on Friday, July 9, 2021 but if and when it will be removed is still uncertain, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported. That's because top Republican lawmakers say the removal request should have gone through the State Building Commission but didn't.