NORTON — The Republican 38th Senate District Committee announced its party canvass slate Monday night in preparation for a districtwide party vote to pick the candidate for the March 23 special election.
Jack Morgan, 38th District Republican Committee chair, said that voters in Thursday’s party canvass to select the Republican candidate will choose from:
• Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jony Baker.
• Wise resident and former Circuit Court Judge Chad Dotson.
• Tazewell County Board of Supervisors member Travis Hackworth.
• Russell County businessman Elijah Leonard.
• Tazewell County resident and farmer Kimberly Lowe.
• Tazewell County lawyer Tamara Neo.
Candidates had to submit their application and $720 filing fee by noon Monday, and Morgan said confirmation of one candidate’s eligibility was delayed until Tuesday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and closing of state offices. That confirmation was expected to be done without any problems, he said.
“We’re going to have a strong candidate, and we’re going to win the seat,” Morgan said.
The six Republican candidates hope to fill the seat left open after the Jan. 1 death of state Sen. A. Ben Chafin Jr. from COVID-19 complications.
Chafin also became the 38th District senator by special election in 2014 after the resignation of Philip Puckett. Chafin won re-election to the seat in 2015 and 2019.
The GOP will hold a districtwide firehouse primary Thursday from 1-7 p.m. at sites across the district’s two cities and nine full and partial counties.
In Wise County and Norton, Republican primary voters in the 38th district will cast their ballots at 540B Park Ave. SW in Norton in a storefront next to Mullins Insurance Agency.
In Dickenson County, primary voting will be at Dickenson County Republican Headquarters, 5309 Dickenson Highway, Clintwood.
In Russell County, primary voting will be at the Russell County Government Center Parking Lot, 139 Highland Drive, Lebanon.
Other canvass sites and eligibility requirements to vote can be found at: http://va9gop.org/wp-content/uploads/ 2021/01/38thOfficial CallCanvass2021.pdf.