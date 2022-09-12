Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Co. without realizing it.

Before the creation of the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Co. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest into a barren landscape.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video