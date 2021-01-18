NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A giraffe died shortly after it was born at the Nashville Zoo, the zoo said.
Complications developed when the calf's mother, Nasha, went into labor on Saturday and medical intervention was required, the zoo said in a news release.
The zoo's veterinary team successfully delivered the calf, which appeared to be thriving upon a subsequent initial exam. It was then moved to bond with her mother.
"During this time, Nasha may have inadvertently injured her calf. The giraffe keepers noticed that the calf was in distress," said Dr. Heather Schwartz, the zoo's director of veterinary medicine.
An animal care team intervened again but were unsuccessful at saving the calf. An initial necropsy showed trauma to the neck. Further testing will be conducted to determine whether there were any underlying causes for the newborn's death, the statement said.
"We are devastated over the loss of Nasha's calf," said zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz. "Our staff has worked tirelessly to make sure this calf was given the best possible care. We moved from fear of a stillborn to joy of revival to anguish."