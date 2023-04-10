Gas
NASHVILLE — For the third week in a row, gas prices across Tennessee continued their upward trend, with an average increase of 9 cents over the past week.

The state average per gallon now sits at $3.30, a 15-cent increase from last month, but a 59-cent decrease from last year.

