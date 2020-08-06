It’s Election Day in Tennessee for state party primaries and some local contests, including a county general election in Sullivan County.
Polls will be open across Sullivan County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precinct. If you don’t know your assigned precinct, there’s an online lookup link on the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at www.scelect.org.
That site also offers sample ballots for the Democratic primary, the Republican primary, and the county general election. Voters may cast a ballot in only one party primary, or they may choose to vote only in the county general election.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said the wait time for voting today isn’t expected to be longer than in most elections.
“As a result of social distancing, voters may see a longer line than usual,” Booher said. “However, the wait is not anticipated to be any longer than typical.”
Booher said that while a face covering is not required when voting, election officials strongly encourage the practice.
“Throughout early voting, at least 99% of voters wore a face covering,” Booher said.
During the early voting period (July 17 to Aug. 1), nearly 12,000 Sullivan County voters cast ballots, according to a turnout chart prepared and shared by Booher.
It showed: 10,916 ballots cast in the Republican primary; 997 ballots cast in the Democratic Primary; and 29 voters chose to vote only in the county general election.
Social distancing and other precautionary measures will be in place at polling places, the same as during early voting.
Individual-use pens and hand sanitizer will be available, but voters are free to bring their own.
Voters need only bring a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government. It isn’t necessary to bring a voter registration card.
Booher said the Election Commission expects final preliminary results to be released on its website after polls close at 8 p.m.