NORTON – Witnesses say they smelled propane before an early-morning explosion and fire at a Norton residence Sunday.
Norton Police Dispatch confirmed they received a call at 2:25 a.m. about the incident at 524 Virginia Ave. NE but referred official comment on it to the Virginia State Police.
Jennifer Miller, who lives next to the scene with her husband, said they and several friends were in their back yard Saturday and early Sunday morning celebrating her husband’s birthday when they smelled propane gas.
Miller said she went inside her house shortly before the explosion when she heard what she first thought was gunfire and then screams. She said the blast blew out several windows at 524 and moved a propane tank about 15 feet away from the structure. The tank appeared intact.
Miller said she saw two young females coming from the street in front of 524, with one of them with melted hair. She said an adult female with burns came out of the back of the house and jumped from the back deck into the back yard. People attending the party pushed down a fence between the two houses before bringing her to the Millers’ yard to help her.
Miller’s husband and another man tried to reach the boy thought a window, but a dresser blocked part of the window.
“They tried to get him to come out the window,” said Miller, “but he kept saying, “I can’t, I can’t.”
Several dogs were also trapped in the house, Miller added.
Miller said the victims moved into the house in May.
“They were friendly, but we didn’t talk a lot,” said Miller. “Our dog would go over to their yard and they’d pet it, and we talked some but not a lot.”
Damage to the house included a car port roof collapsed on an SUV, interior damage and blown-out windows.
