NORTON – Witnesses say they smelled propane before an early-morning explosion and fire at a Norton residence Sunday.

Norton Police Dispatch confirmed they received a call at 2:25 a.m. about the incident at 524 Virginia Ave. NE but referred official comment on it to the Virginia State Police.

