WISE — State-level issues in calculating revenues after a cut in the Virginia grocery sales tax is putting a hold on planning for Wise County’s school budget.
County Schools Finance Director Beth Shupe delivered the news to the School Board during its Monday budget workshop.
Shupe said a state Department of Education planning template for school divisions’ budget process did not account fully for the impact of the state’s grocery hold-harmless tax reduction that began Jan. 1.
The template issue appears to affect rural school divisions and divisions with a low composite index to determine ability to fund local schools, Shupe said, and that includes Region 7 divisions in the western end of the state.
For Wise County, that could mean as much as a $1.4 million shortfall because of the template error, Shupe said. Department of Education officials have indicated that the state will find ways to make sure affected divisions will not see a shortfall in state funding for the current budget year, she added, but the shortfall could impact planning for the 2023-24 budget year.
Shupe and county Superintendent Mike Goforth both told the board they are not sure how the funding error will affect budget numbers.
Shupe said that, despite Department of Education assurances of corrected figures by Feb. 9, the new planning template had not been sent to divisions as of Monday.
“We’re so far into the school year now, and about 80% of the budget is personnel,” Shupe said of the situation. “With this error from DOE, we don’t have a template to base next year on.”
Shupe said preliminary news from the General Assembly suggests that there will be funding for a 7% teacher salary increase in the 2023-24 state budget. With the expected requirement for county local budget support of $13.5 million, she said the county would have to help fund the division’s part of the raise or the division would not get the state portion of that raise.
Shupe said she also is waiting for Anthem to release expected rates for employee health insurance as part of budget planning.