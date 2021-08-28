BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County officials, like many of their neighbors across the region and state, are taking it slow when considering how to spend more than $30 million in federal relief money.
The American Rescue Plan will pump nearly $6.2 billion into Tennessee: $3.91 billion to state government and $2.28 billion to local governments across the state.
The U.S. Treasury has made half the money available already to the state, counties and 18 metro cities. Smaller cities and towns will receive the first half of their allocation in October, as passthrough money from the Treasury, to the state, to those local entities.
The other half will become available in 2022.
ONCE IN A LIFETIME
Since the federal plan was unveiled earlier this year, Tennessee Comp- troller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower has urged prudence, strategic planning, and careful consideration by all local governments about the use of those funds.
“Don’t let this money burn a hole in your pockets,” Mumpower has said repeatedly as he has visited various areas of the state to talk with local officials.
The $2.28 billion coming to local governments across Tennessee includes $1.326 billion to the state’s 95 counties, $516 million to metro cities, and $438 million to non-metro cities.
Mumpower has urged officials at all levels to think of ways to use the funds “to do the greatest amount of good for the greatest amount of people.”
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to create a transformational project for our communities,” Mumpower said.
WAITING
John Dunn is communications director for the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
“Counties and 18 cities in Tennessee, including Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, are now able to draw half their money down directly from U.S Treasury,” Dunn said, noting the other half will be available next year. “The other 327 cities in the state will receive their ARP allocations from the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration. The state expects to draw down half of its $3.725 billion and half of the money for those 327 cities in October. F&A will then have 30 days to get it out to the cities.”{/div}
Sullivan County already “drew down” its $15 million half-payment for this year — and deposited it in the bank, County Finance Director Larry Bailey said.
Bailey said further guidance on how the funds can be used is expected to come from the state next month after the federal government issues final rules on the subject.
WHAT IS FSAG?
To ensure proper fiscal management of stimulus funds received by the state, first through the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, then through the subsequent American Rescue Plan, Gov. Bill Lee formed the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, according to the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s website.
The FSAG’s basic mission at this point is determine how the state’s portion of the ARP funds will be used. The group met on Aug. 4 and presented some recommendations, focusing largely on infrastructure such as expansion of and improvement to broadband access, and water and sewer projects.
Those were among preliminary ideas for a “Tennessee Resiliency Plan,” to be developed by Lee’s administration with input from the FSAG, with a goal of publishing a plan next month for proposed allocation of all of the state’s portion of ARP funds, according to a legislative bulletin from the Tennessee County Services Association. That bulletin was distributed to Sullivan County commissioners earlier this month.
RECOMMENDED
From that Aug. 4 FSAG presentation, recommended 2021 priorities for state ARP funds are:
• Evidence-based and high-ROI investments in sewer, water and broadband infrastructure.
• Support for public health to improve health outcomes.
• Provide economic relief to affected entities and industries.
• Effectively supporting local government compliance and risk mitigation.
As of the Aug. 4 meeting, the recommendation for the Tennessee Resiliency Plan’s use of the $3.725 billion in ARP funds received by the state this year are:
• $1.35 billion (36.24%) for sewer and water infrastructure projects.
• $500,000 (13.4%) for broadband infrastructure projects.
• $1.875 billion (51.36%) for local government technical support, eligible health capital projects; public health; and economic relief.
GOALS
Four goals were identified by FSAG’s recommended infrastructure spending:
1. Support Tennesseans’ access to clean water and efficient sewer systems.
2. Promote broadband expansion and adoption in underserved areas.
3. Promote economic recovery.
4. Support local investments in areas of high need.
According to the presentation, more than 400,000 Tennesseans lack broadband access.
WAITING ON THE FEDS
“As for September, we expect that the federal government will come out with its Final Rule associated with these funds on or about Sept. 10. Many communities across the state are waiting until after this date to make decisions about how the money will be used,” Dunn said.
The Department of Finance and Administration will lead broadband efforts, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will oversee the water and sewer infrastructure program. Each agency will begin to roll out details of the two programs next month, Dunn said.
PARTNERING UP
What do the FSAG’s recommendations for the use of the state’s share of ARP funds mean for local governments, like Sullivan County?
The state plans to offer local-matching grants for both broadband and sewer and water projects.
The split on broadband projects will be 70/30, state/local. The split on sewer and water projects will be individually calculated based on the ability of the locality to pay, Dunn said. It would be a sort of sliding scale, based on criteria such as each locality’s tax base.
“It allows counties and cities across the state to leverage their shares of ARP funds and stretch those local dollars and make them go farther,” Mumpower said.
“Local governments will be educated as to the advantages of investing in infrastructure based on their own community’s funding availability and project opportunities,” the FSAG’s Aug. 4 presentation states.
In addition, the state “will launch a local government support program that will promote a fiscally prudent, deliberative, and disciplined approach to spending down federal funds,” according to the presentation.
Dunn said the latter training will be coordinated by Gov. Lee’s office and the Department of Finance and Administration.
The state has hired a consultant whose chief role will be to conduct “pre-audit” reviews of local governments’ ARP spending plans to help determine if the expenditures are eligible under federal rules.
State and local officials face a Dec. 31, 2024, deadline for spending ARP funds, an exception being that if funds are committed by that date to specific projects, completion of the projects is permitted through Dec. 31, 2026.