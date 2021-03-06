BLOUNTVILLE — The state's annual audit of Sullivan County's financial records revealed some major problems, the county's top financial officer told the Times News.
No money was missing. Some had not been properly recorded, and in some cases reports were not available to state auditors by deadlines set out in state law.
During a review of the state's report by the county's Audit Committee last week, the Sullivan County Board of Education's business manager, Ingrid Deloach, took full blame when committee members asked about what the audit described as "a lack of management oversight" among the school system's record keeping.
Other county officials said Deloach simply had more on her plate than one person could realistically handle.
"(The audit) doesn't name a name," Deloach said. "But you could put 'Ingrid Deloach' for all the things that were wrong with this. To be honest, I bit off a whole lot more than I could chew."
Despite being on maternity leave, Deloach continued to work from home as COVID-19 caused many others to be doing the same. Even the auditors who spoke to the committee pointed out 2020 was an extraordinary year. One negative finding they cited in the school system's books was "not uncommon" among the 23 Northeast Tennessee counties audited by the Comptroller's Office, an auditor told the committee.
Deloach, however, said COVID was a factor. But she added, "This was my job responsibility and it should have been done correctly, and I did not do that."
Commissioner Dwight King suggested Deloach didn't have enough support staff and asked if she asked for any help.
"I have asked for help," Deloach said. "And we have posted a position for a senior accountant who will come in to do that."
Sullivan County government and the school system have maintained separate accounting departments. That is in the process of changing. Accounting staff who handle the school system's finances will be brought under the direction of the Sullivan County Accounts and Budgets Office.
Larry Bailey is director of that office.
Deloach said she hoped to have a list of applicants for the senior accountant position to Bailey by the end of the week, noting that the new hire eventually will be Bailey's employee.
Bailey said after he read the audit "realizing circumstances that were going on at the school department last year, I think Ingrid would had to have been a magician to have tackled everything she was tackling at once. There's only so much one person can do. There's a lot of responsibility there to know what everybody else is doing."
Bailey said he himself had learned, while working from home some during the pandemic, that day-to-day communication among staff can be very challenging when there's no opportunity for face-to-face interaction and follow-up.
Deloach said multiple members of the school system's accounting staff had offered to help her, but it wasn't practical given the circumstances and the fact that she was the only one who had the necessary information. One negative finding involved a section of the school system's budget that is under the oversight of an employee who is off during the summer.
Deloach, Director of Schools David Cox, the auditors, and Bailey each said corrective action has been taken and the mistakes won't be repeated.
County Mayor Richard Venable thanked Deloach for her candid responses to the committee.
"These findings are all serious to some degree," Bailey said. "And they're findings that we probably shouldn't have allowed to take place."
Bailey said the bottom line is the school department was just shorthanded and got behind on postings and reports.
"It's hard to catch it up without enough staff there to do it," Bailey said.
The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury's Office's audit of the county's books for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 included five findings:
• There were deficiencies in the awarding of bids for the renovation and construction of EMS stations and with payments to the contractor (under the office of county mayor, purchasing agent, and director of accounts and budgets).
• There were deficiencies in the operations related to a telephone service contract (under the sheriff's office).
• There were deficiencies in the maintenance of subsidiary accounting records (director of schools).
• The accounting records for various funds hand not been maintained properly (director of schools).
• The school department had deficiencies in budget operations (director of schools).
The EMS issue
The county bid out construction or improvements to four EMS stations in one bid. One of the projects came in higher than anticipated. County officials worked directly then with the contractor to get completion of that project hashed out. Lesson: had the county asked for each station to have been an option, the problem station could have been pulled and rebid, which would have better followed bidding guidelines. Venable and Bailey said the county has learned from the process and won't repeat the mistake.
The telephone issue
The sheriff's office, with the county commission's approval, contracts with a third party for the telephone service available to inmates. The company agreed to a certain amount of compensation to the sheriff's office each year. The sheriff's office had been submitting invoices for supplies and equipment it was using that money to pay for directly to the company, which was paying for the items. The money should have been paid into general fund, then used by the county to purchase the items. Bailey and Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said the situation has been corrected.
The school system findings
Each of the three findings listed above as being under the oversight of the director of schools included multiple problems. There were 11 subsections in all. An example: "Capital assets records revealed that some current-year purchases and additions were not recorded in the capital assets records. This deficiency resulted in capital assets and accumulated depreciation being understated by $10,462,131 and $5,974, respectively. In addition, current year disposals not recorded and the premature capitalization of assets not yet purchased resulted in capital assets and accumulated depreciation being overstated by $3,344,955 and $1,347,570, respectively."
That subsection ended with this sentence from auditors: "Without accurate capital asset records, the school department cannot adequately control its assets."
Another example: "Salaries exceeded appropriations in 21 of 83 salary line items in the General Purpose School, School Federal Projects, and Central Cafeteria funds by $388,153 with amounts ranging from $329 to $88,718."
Deloach explained that while 21 of 83 salary line items exceeded budgeted amounts, that would normally have been handled by a year-end transfer resolution, but last year there wasn't time or opportunity under the circumstances for that to be completed by the deadline.
The $88,718 figure, Deloach said, reflected a Tennessee Department of Education requirement for maintenance of effort under special education.
Transfer resolutions, allowing a department to shift excess funds from one similar use to cover excess in another similar use (salaries not used in one line item moved to cover unexpected overruns in another salary line item) are not unusual and are routinely presented to the Budget Committee.