WISE — Wise County Public Schools is third among 131 state school divisions in overall Standards of Learning pass rates.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth delivered that news to the county School Board Monday, four days after the state Department of Education released statewide and division 2022-23 results.
Goforth said the county’s place in the top ten school divisions has not been repeated in more than ten years, while the 2022-23 results are only the second time Wise County has ranked third.
All county schools were accredited, according to the state Department of Education.
Overall, the county reported pass rates greater than 80% in all five SOL test areas for the 2022-23 school year:
• English: Reading - 85.29%
• English: Writing - 80.98%
• History and Social Science - 83.42%
• Mathematics - 88.71%
• Science - 82.86%
Wise County’s results compared to:
Scott County
• English: Reading 75.14
• English: Writing 46.82
• History and Social Science 63.47
• Mathematics 68.19
• Science 61.73
Lee County
• English: Reading 73.16
• English: Writing 49.01
• History and Social Science 66.36
• Mathematics 76.17
• Science 62.47
Norton
• English: Reading 79.55
• English: Writing 77.19
• History and Social Science 76.38
• Mathematics 82.08
• Science 82.86
Goforth said the county’s 10-day enrollment numbers stood at 5,277, compared to Monday’s enrollment count of 5,271 and the projected 2023-24 enrollment of 5,200 for budgeting purposes.
In other business, Goforth said contractors should break ground on Sept. 18 for the planned L.F. Addington Middle School gymnasium project. The board in July approved a design-build contract with engineering firm Thompson & Litton and builder Quesenberry’s, Inc. for a $3.6 million fixed-price contract out of $9 million in unspent federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
Goforth said the project has been split into site plan and building plan phases that will allow contractors to begin setting footers while engineers complete the interior design.
The gym will be a standalone building connected to the school by a covered walkway.
The School Board, in other business, voted to change October’s meeting date from Monday, Oct. 9 to Tuesday, Oct. 10 because of a scheduled fall mini break extending to that Monday.
