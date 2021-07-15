PENNINGTON GAP — The Pennington Gap Rescue Squad has suspended operations while Virginia emergency medical services officials investigate the organization.
Lee County Administrator Dane Poe said he was told Wednesday that a citation was issued against the squad, which was suspending operations for “a few weeks.” The county’s central dispatch was informed that the squad was not operating, he added.
Virginia Office of Emergency Services spokesperson MaryBeth Mizell said Thursday that an open case and investigation of the squad were proceeding. Mizell said details were not available Thursday since it is an open case.
Poe said the Jonesville, Dryden, Keokee, and St. Charles rescue squads are coordinating to cover emergency services in the Pennington Gap area while the squad works to resolve the citation issue. At least two private ambulance services — Abingdon-based C-Trans Medical Services and Wise-based LifeCare Ambulance Service — operate in Lee County, he added.
County squads had been working to coordinate emergency transports to hospitals outside the county before Lee County Hospital reopened July 1, Poe said, and that experience has helped with the Pennington Gap squad shutdown.
Pennington Gap squad members Jordan Hoskins and Connie Daugherty declined to comment on the squad’s status Thursday.