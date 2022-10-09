EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard both said they could not believe the crowd that showed up to their vacant lot Saturday.

The sisters had recently finished clearing the old farmhouse, barn and shed on the Wilderness Road property they bought in 2019 as part of a plan to start the Whistle Pig country store, coffee shop and community meeting place in 2023.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video