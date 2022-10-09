EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard both said they could not believe the crowd that showed up to their vacant lot Saturday.
The sisters had recently finished clearing the old farmhouse, barn and shed on the Wilderness Road property they bought in 2019 as part of a plan to start the Whistle Pig country store, coffee shop and community meeting place in 2023.
Saturday was the first test of their concept, and Brown and Hubbard had community volunteers and county deputies directing dozens of vehicles into parking on half of the lot where the farmhouse and shed once stood.
Where the barn had been disassembled this summer, a crowd of people circled through vendor tents where Thomas Walker High School Future Farmers of America students and other volunteers were cooking fried bologna sandwiches as fast as people bought them.
Bluegrass band Ten Penny Drive played the background soundtrack for the market, as folks stopped to talk with Brown and Hubbard before wandering through the market.
“Marla (Weitzman) said she had already presold almost all the loaves of bread she brought here,” Hubbard said. “She was here for an hour and had to leave because she had nothing left to sell.”
“Every vendor here today came from within an hour and half drive of here,” Brown said. “We’ve got people here with their crafts we didn’t know about in Ewing. It shows our community is starving for community.”
Other vendors brought baked goods, made apple butter, sold woodworking pieces and other crafts, and a group of Toys for Tots organizers was getting donations to expand the program into western Lee County.
Loretta See, the Toys for Tots coordinator for Lee and Wise counties, and assistants Brooke Garcia and Debbie Elliot, sold a steady stream of raffle tickets Saturday, and Brown said their efforts highlighted what she and Hubbard want Whistle Pig to become to the Ewing community.
“Western Lee County hadn’t been involved in Toys for Tots and a lot of what goes on in the county,” said Brown. “We’ve asked all the vendors here today to donate what they can to Toys for Tots.”
“Our goal is to combine all of Lee and Wise counties into the area Toys for Tots,” said See. “With the community’s support and effort, we can do this.”
Bill Linn, who with his wife, Tammy, has organized a renovation of Cumberland Gap’s historic 1890 Methodist Church, said he and the sisters share a connection through Kingsport architect Mark Freeman.
Freeman helped with design and planning of the Methodist Church restoration and is working on the initial design of the Whistle Pig. The LMU veterinary school has also helped Linn with caring for his rescue kitten, Miracle.
Matthew and Stephanie Carroll made apple butter and sold fried apple pies Saturday. Matthew had been stirring the cooking apples in a copper kettle that has been in his family’s hands for almost 180 years.
“I’ve been cooking apple butter with this pot for 46 years,” Matthew said. “That’s how you get the color in our apple butter, with the sugar reacting with the copper.”
Rick Lemaar of Hancock Honey Farms kept many kids’ and adults’ attention with free samples of honey and a beehive with a clear panel so they could see how their samples are produced.
Part of the Whistle Pig’s business plan is to give students from the LMU veterinary school just up the road a place where they can gather when they study or are taking a break between classes. Brown and Hubbard said those students are a part of the community because of their work with animals in Lee County, and Brown pointed to some of those students helping with the market.
“It’s like a homecoming,” said Brown. “We’ve got people here today from this area, Tennessee, Alabama and other places. A lot of our family came today, and it’s neat to see people come here from all over.”
“I’m scared and excited,” Hubbard said of seeing Saturday’s crowd.