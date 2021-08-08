SURGOINSVILLE — The Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department recently took possession of a “new” 34-year-old fire truck that was donated in honor of a heroic 9/11 New York City firefighter.
Terry Farrell was a father, a husband, a brother, and a dedicated firefighter who lost his life Sept. 11, 2001, during the World Trade Center attack. Farrell was in Tower Two when it collapsed, and he was among the 343 first responders who died that day.
A decorated member of Rescue 4/FDNY and chief of the Dix Hills Volunteer Fire Department, Farrell was a devoted firefighter who embodied the spirit of courage and giving.
The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund was established in his memory to assist firefighters and families across the nation with financial, educational and medical support and to provide equipment donations for fire departments in need.
SVVFD Assistant Chief Christopher Vaughan was made aware of a 1987 fire engine with 7,000 miles that the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund had posted as available on its Facebook page.
The SVVFD was seeking the vehicle to replace a 1978 Ford fire engine with mechanical problems.
Vaughan submitted a request via the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund’s website, and after being awarded the fire engine, Vaughan and SVVFD Sgt. Hayden Joyner drove to New Jersey to pick it up.
They then drove the engine to Bethpage, New York, to get equipment at the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund’s office.
The SVVFD received hose, nozzles, self-contained breathing apparatuses, gas detectors and turnout gear.
“The Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund assisted greatly with storing the fire engine and ensuring the fire truck was prepared to make the drive back to Tennessee,” Vaughn said. “The fund also arranged the Stanley Valley Fire Department members to stay free of charge at the Bethpage Engine Company 5 station. The fire engine is now ready to serve the citizens of the Stanley Valley community and surrounding areas.”