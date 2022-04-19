BLOUNTVILLE — Between Jan. 16 and March 31, Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley's campaign spent more than $36,000, while taking in donations of $6,525.
Stanley is seeking to become the GOP nominee for Sullivan County mayor in the Republican Party primary, where she is a challenger to incumbent Mayor Richard Venable.
Venable spent about $9,750 on his campaign during the same time period and raised more than $33,000 from donors.
Stanley has loaned her campaign $100,000, all in the prior reporting period. Venable has loaned his campaign $45,000 total, including $30,000 during the prior reporting period and $15,000 in the recent period.
Stanley's balance sheet as of March 31: Beginning balance $99,900.19; receipts $6,525.20; spending $36,351.55, balance on hand: $70,073.84; and loans outstanding $100,000.19.
Venable's balance sheet on March 31: Beginning balance $30,586.39; receipts $48,175; spending $9,748.65; balance on hand $69,012.74; and loans outstanding $45,000.
Stanley's spending: U Printing, Van Nuys, California: $581 for brochures; Highly Dangerous Graphics, Kingsport: $3,946.48 for signs, T-shirts and banners; AXIOM, Kansas City, Missouri, $24,036 for mailers; AXIOM STRATEGIES, Kansas City, Missouri, $2,000 for consulting; Cumberland Marketing, Kingsport, $5,000 for digital marketing; Tractor Supply, Kingsport, $397.87 for T-poles; and CAMPAIGN SIDEKICK, Nashville, $130 for "call app."
Venable's spending: Shell & Miller Adv., Johnson City, $5,250 for creative services; United States Postal Service, Eastman Road, Kingsport, $558 for stamps; Food City, Clinchfield St., Kingsport, $406.75 for catering; Able Printers, Kingsport, $607.73; PXI, Harrisonburg, Virginia, $2,429.64 for signs; Office Max, Kingsport, $46.53 for supplies; and Point Blank, Longwood, Florida, $450 for "communications."
Contributions to Stanley's campaign: Don Gray, Kingsport, $1,000; Leon Dunn, Blountville, $500; Kathi Boyd (campaign treasurer), Kingsport, $500; Donald Wyant, Salem, North Carolina, $200; David Wyant, Moravian Falls, North Carolina, $200; Redevco of TN, Piney Flats, $200; Ronnie Ledford, Kingsport, $400; Ella and Campbell Kiser, Kingsport, $500; Alice Alexander, Kingsport, $200; Cassie Honaker, Kingsport, $250; Judy Murphy, Kingsport, $200; Jim Hall, Kingsport, $200; Allen Smith, Kingsport, $700 in-kind contribution, meet and greet; Faye Ward, Kingsport, $280 in-kind contribution, meet and greet; and $2,125 in un-itemized contributions ($100 or less from each source this period).
Contributions to Venable's campaign: Danny Karst, Kingsport, $1,600; Michael Boggan, Kingsport, $500; Fred and Diana Martin, Kingsport, $500; Wally and Jan Boyd, Kingsport, $500; Stewart Taylor, Kingsport, $1,600; Shelia Taylor, Kingsport, $1,600; Charles Allen, Johnson City, $1,600; Barbara Allen, Johnson City, $1,600; Steve Smith, Abingdon, Virginia, $1,600; Gerald O'Connor, Erwin, $1,600; William Green, Gray, $1,000; Richard Spivey, Kingsport, $1,000; Alan and Pat Hubbard, Kingsport, $1,000; Hoyt Denton, Kingsport, $1,600; Wayne Culbertson, Kingsport, $500; Bart Long, Bristol, $500; Jerry Repass, Kingsport, $500; Vic Davis, Kingsport, $500; Michael Sparks, Bristol, $500; Charles Shelton, Kingsport, $250; David Tipton, Piney Flats, $250; William Dudney, Kingsport, $250; Morris Hadden, Kingsport, $250; George Testerman, Kingsport, $250; Tony Seaton, Johnson City, $200; Larry and Jane Crawford, Kingsport, $250; Gary Poe, Kingsport, $200; J. A. Street, Bristol, $300; Tyler Venable, Kingsport, $1,600; Angela Venable, Kingsport, $1,600; Wesley Venable, Kingsport, $1,600; Hope Venable, Kingsport, $1,600; Joseph Venable, Kingsport, $1,600; Mark Costa, Kingsport, $1,000; and $2,425 in un-itemized contributions. In addition, Venable loaned his campaign $15,000.
The Republican Party primary is May 3. Early voting is underway in Blountville and expands to satellite locations in Bristol and Kingsport on Thursday.
Whichever candidate wins the Republican nomination in the party primary will go on to face two independent candidates in the county general election in August. No Democratic candidates filed for the mayor's race.