KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Commissioner and small business owner Angie Stanley officially launched her campaign Thursday to unseat Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
Stanley and Venable are going head-to-head seeking the GOP nomination in the Republican Party Primary on May 3. Whichever wins the party’s nomination will go on to face two independent candidates in the County General Election in August.
Stan- ley, finishing up her eighth year as a county commissioner, disparaged Venable’s mayoral abilities multiple times during a roughly 12-minute speech to a crowd of supporters at Chef’s Pizza in downtown Kingsport.
Attendees included Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn., 1st District).
Venable has been mayor the same eight years Stanley has been a commissioner. He also served a four-year term from 2000-2004.
Stanley started by thanking all for turning out to support her run for the top job in county government. Noting she has operated her own “very successful” business for 32 years, Stanley said she wants to use her business acumen to pay down the county’s debt.
“Under Mayor Venable’s leadership our county’s debt has went from $72 million to $340 million,” Stanley said. “Let that sink in for a minute. The spend- ing under our current mayor is out of control.”
She said as mayor she will look for “alternate funding” to pay down that debt and work with federal and state partners to do so.
“There have been millions and millions of dollars that have went through our mayor’s office, grants that have not been applied for,” Stanley said. “I will work with our federal and state partners to make sure that those funds on those grants get here to Sullivan County.”
Stanley pledged to devote any “extra revenue” that comes to the county to paying down the debt. She said Sullivan County’s debt makes her think of Washington, D.C., and President Joe Biden, prompting some in the room to chant “Let’s go Brandon!”
Transparency, which she said is lacking under Venable, was the next topic.
“I have always been transparent,” Stanley said. “I have been honest and open with every single citizen of Sullivan County, not just in my district. We are lacking that transparency under our current mayor right now.”
As an example, Stanley said in recent years county commissioners have signed up to speak during the commission’s public comment period in order to ask Venable to be more transparent.
“That’s unacceptable,” Stanley said to cheers from the crowd.
Stanley promised she’ll let county citizens “know what’s going on,” through regular videos and a monthly newsletter, giving access to “every vote taken.”
She said she’s had the courage to “protect the citizens of Sullivan County even when it wouldn’t be politically correct,” bringing more cheers from the crowd.
Her number one priority, Stanley said, would be to establish a long-term mental health and drug addiction rehabilitation facility.
“If you all want to continue with the good ol’ boy system that’s been going on in Sullivan County for a long time, then I’m not your candidate to vote for,” Stanley said. “I promise no good ol’ boys.”
Stanley, who has loaned her campaign $100,000, said she can’t be bought and that’s why she, her family and friends are funding her run.
“I will always put Sullivan County first,” Stanley said.