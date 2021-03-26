ST. PAUL — After almost two years of fundraising and exterior work, the Lyric Theater is turning inward to provide a performance stage and some community meeting space as soon as August.
Kathy Stewart, the Main Street manager for revitalization group St. Paul Tomorrow, donned a hardhat Friday to show off the theater restoration’s second phase. Since 2019, when the theater was merely a shell, a restored marquee sign was installed last summer, and St. Paul Tomorrow assembled $1.7 million in state and federal grants and public donations to move forward in January with Phase 2: making the inside a usable community arts and meeting space.
“When this is finished by the first week of August, we’ll be able to use it for events,” Stewart said as Quesenberry Corp. crews worked among scaffolding and tool benches. “We’ll have seats and a stage, the walls will be painted, and all the safety features needed for occupancy in place.”
One of three movie houses that kept downtown St. Paul active, the Lyric opened in 1950 and remained in operation for almost four decades as the last of those theaters.
Crews kept busy Friday preparing the ceiling for insulation and fire suppression coating, and Stewart said the latest work will see the building fully insulated instead of relying on its double-thickness brick construction. HVAC, upgraded electric and other utilities, stage lighting and theater seating will make the Lyric a functional town asset in just over four months.
“When we start Phase 3, that will include replacing the original theater balcony and the fabric wall covering,” Stewart said. “We’ll also have breakout conference rooms, and the old Lyric Shoppe restaurant will be finished out for catering.”
Before Phase Three begins, Stewart said, funding has to be found. St. Paul Tomorrow is looking at other grant sources, and the organization is raising funds through donations and the latest in a series of performances by the volunteer Lyric Players. After a live play in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Players to innovate with an online Christmas 2020 performance take on the Hallmark Movie Channel.
The Lyric Players are using the online format again this spring with a new production, “Help Desk,” a series of comic vignettes about the pitfalls of client service hotlines.
Stewart said Daniel Stanley, who handled much of the technical work for the Christmas performance, is both director and technical director for “Help Desk,” with a cast including Jessica Necessary, Carey Watkins, David Maloney, Heather Marchant, Sherri Martin, Ben Mays, Kim Mays, Trey Stidham, Stephanie Wingler, Tony Watkins, Kathy Still, Alex Mays, Joey Carico, Neva Bryan, Tayler Bolling, and Stewart in dual roles as performer and producer.
“Help Desk” will run online April 8-12. Stewart said tickets are $10 and can be bought at www.tinyurl.com/StPaulLyric. Unlike last Christmas’ show, purchasers can watch the show anytime during the five-day run.
Anyone wanting to donate to the Lyric Theater project or to get more information can call Stewart at (276) 395-0685 or email stpaulmainstreet@gmail.com.