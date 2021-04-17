ABINGDON — A St. Paul resident pleaded guilty Friday to federal fraud charges for her role in false filings for unemployment benefits.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Daniel Bubar said that 32-year-old Brittany McReynolds pleaded to one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the government.
Bubar said the charges stem from McReynolds’ involvement in a scheme to obtain more than $182,400 in federal unemployment benefits that involved her husband, Travis Kilgore, 34, Wise.
Kilgore also pleaded guilty April 8 in U.S. District Court on one count each of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the government.
Bubar said McReynolds and Kilgore lied on repeated filings as part of the scheme to appear eligible for benefits. The couple’s conspiracy filed claims for approximately 21 other individuals, resulting in at least $182,474 payments.
The investigation of McReynolds was conducted by the Department of Labor-Office of the Inspector General and the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the Norton Police Department, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.